Jazz Jennings’ Weight Loss: Here’s How the TLC Star Shed 70 Lbs

Jazz Jennings, the I Am Jazz star, feels incredibly proud of herself after losing a whopping 70 pounds. After being diagnosed with binge-eating disorder, an eating disorder characterized by consuming large amounts of food in one go, the TLC star decided to take things into her own hands and focus on her health and wellness ( 1 ).

She had gained almost 100 pounds in 2 years due to a binge-eating disorder, which made her feel that she needs to care about herself after years of “neglecting her health.” Jazz Jennings's weight loss story is a testament to hard work and dedication and is proof that to achieve fitness and health goals, one needs to be a fervent supporter of healthy eating and workout habits. Below are all the details on how she successfully lost 70 pounds and changed the course of her health journey.

Who Is Jazz Jennings?

Jazz Jennings was born in Florida, US in a Jewish family. At the age of four, Jennings was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, making her one of the youngest publicly documented people to be identified as transgender.

When Jazz was six years old, she along with her family appeared on TV and talked about the hardships that come along with growing up as a transgender. Her story grabbed the spotlight and various TV shows, including The Rosie Show and 20/20 covered her story. She rose to fame with the documentary, I Am Jazz: A Family in Transition, which premiered on the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2011.

Jazz Jennings has since then emerged as a phenomenal TV personality, spokesmodel, and LGBT rights activist.

The reality star is known for her fierce attitude and is widely respected for being one of the first people who had the courage to go on TV and share her life story.

Recently, her weight loss became a widespread topic, and she took to Instagram to document her weight loss journey. Let’s take a look at Jazz Jennings's weight loss story below.

What Inspired Jazz Jennings to Lose Weight?

In 2021, the LGBT rights activist shared via Instagram that she suffers from binge eating disorder. She further revealed that an increased appetite along with medications made her gain 100 pounds in a little less than 2 years.

Jazz has also talked about struggling with mental health issues, revealing that a few years ago, she got her acceptance to Harvard but wasn’t at the right place emotionally. Her frequent episodes of binge eating contributed to weight gain over a period of time.

The reason Jazz tried toning her body down wasn’t just to look aesthetically good — she stated that “no matter my weight, I have always felt beautiful.” What urged her to slim down was the fact that she wanted to care for herself by improving her well-being. She confessed that she had neglected her health for years and had “let herself go” when it came to eating. It’s truly inspiring that the celebrity pushed herself to incorporate healthy lifestyle habits and get fitter.

How Did Jazz Jennings Lose Weight?

Although a lot is not known about Jazz’s exact diet for weight loss and fitness routine, it’s evident from her social media posts that she regularly engages in physical workouts to stay fit. She loves running and other exercises like planks, wall sits, and jumping jacks and ensures she works out daily. She frequently shares photos of herself playing tennis, hitting the gym, and going on a run with her father.

Exercise plays a pivotal role in boosting one’s metabolism and accelerating the weight loss process, among various other benefits that include better cardio health, blood glucose management, and immunity strength ( 2 ), ( 3 ).

Jazz Jennings’s View on Her Weight Loss Success

Jazz shared photos of herself, depicting her before and after weight comparison in June 2021. In the post, she shared that she is posting this photo because she wants to address her weight gain and hold herself accountable. She further wrote that she is now ready to make positive changes for her health and body.

A few weeks ago, she shared another post, celebrating her weight loss journey and revealing that she is “proud” of her weight loss and feels confident. This post came after she received a comment on one of her posts that read, "I hope you’re happy with yourself. Who cares what you weigh? Who cares what you look like? The important thing is that you are happy in your own skin!"

In the post, she also asked people to take care of themselves and do things that make them feel happy. Jazz now feels quite confident and is often seen sharing health and fitness updates through her social media posts, encouraging everyone to take health seriously.

Jazz Jennings’s Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Jazz has always looked ravishing but her recent 70-pound weight loss journey made her super duper happy, which clearly reflected in her beauty. She herself stated that she is so proud of losing weight and that now her “confidence radiates through.” Let’s take a glimpse at her before and after weight loss images:

Before:

After:

Embarking on a health and fitness journey is never a comfortable task, but once one is determined to push through and achieve weight loss goals, no one can stop them.

This is what we learned from Jazz Jennings’s weight loss story. Even after struggling with an eating disorder, she didn’t lose hope. Instead, she left no stone unturned in gaining her health back and moving to a path of tranquility, where she feels confident about her health.

Her story proves that weight loss is not a short journey, taking small steps each day can help one reach their fitness destination.

