Paris Olympics 2024: Here Are All The Performers To Have Graced This Year's Event; From Lady Gaga To Celine Dion

The Paris Olympics 2024 have gotten off to an electrifying start, with Lady Gaga stepping in at the venue in a humongous black and pink dress to perform the French song, Mon Truc en Plums. The French artist Aya Nakamura lit the stage on fire after the actress-singer's performance.

A masked man and the torch bearer, who were seen throughout the opening ceremony, took rounds through the scenes of the legendary Victor Hugo novel and musical Les Misérables as the French metal band Gojira played Ah, ça ira, while the opera singer, Marina Viotti took the lead.

Lady Gaga looked enchanting as the singer stepped in at the opening ceremony of the Paris Summer Olympics 2024. The singer performed her version of the French musical, Mon Truc en Plums. Gaga danced and played the piano along the waves of the Seine River. For the first time in the history of the Olympics, the event took place outside of the stadium, and Gaga’s overall presentation, from her dress to her moves, did justice to the beauty of the venue.

Aya Nakamura sets the tones right at the opening ceremony

The French artist Aya Nakamura dazzled at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. The singer enthralled the audience at the venue with her popular song, Pookie. Nakamura performed alongside the French Republican Guard orchestra, which had 36 chorus members and French Army soldiers as well. According to the French media, Nakamura is one of the most trending artists in the country. The musician was also looking like a fire herself in a golden feather dress.

Metal band Gojira performs the verses from Ah! Ça Ira

Gojira, the French metal band, became the first hard rock act to be performed at the opening ceremony of the summer Olympics. The band is known for the composition of Ah! Ça Ira, the revolutionary song which was popular during the French Revolution. The band created the magic at the event by singing the verses of the song with the opera singer, Marina Viotti, leading it.

French rapper Rim’K gives a shoutout to Snoop dog in his lyrics

French rapper Rim’K showed off his mastered skills at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. While Rim’K rapped in French, the 46 year old artist paid homage to the native Californian and the legendary Snoop Dog. The American rapper was all smiles at the event, as he was present amongst other spectators. Snoop also tapped his feet a little under his umbrella as the rain poured at the ceremony.

Juliet Armanet croons to John Lennon’s Imagine; Sofian Pamart plays burning piano

Juliet Armanet paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary musician John Lennon as she performed the iconic Imagine song at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. While the singer spread magic through her voice, Sofian Pamart worked her fingers on the piano, which was set on fire. Armanet also crooned to I’m Dreaming in her sweet voice to soothe the audience present at the event.

Celine Dion wows with her heartfelt comeback at the Olympics

Canadian Singer Celine Dion becomes the last performance of this year's opening ceremony, which also marks her much-awaited comeback to the stage. Her rendition of Hymne à l’amour is special, not just because of the occasion, but because of Dion's struggles with stiff person syndrome which has become a hindrance for the singer while performing. But today in Paris Celine is standing tall as the Eiffel Tower bears witness to her.

