Did NCT's Yuta drop hints for an upcoming SM TOWN World Tour? Here's what we know

Rumors of an SMTOWN world tour have set the K-pop community abuzz, sparked by a hint from NCT's Yuta. Recently, a fan shared an intriguing interaction with Yuta, revealing that he mentioned, somewhat cryptically, that the SM TOWN Live might be a world tour. With the most recent SMTOWN LIVE in Tokyo and the last South Korean concert in Suwon back in August 2022, anticipation for this potential global tour is growing.

Did NCT’s Yuta hint at SM TOWN World Tour?

On July 24, rumors began swirling about an SMTOWN world tour, fueled by a recent exchange involving NCT's Yuta. According to a recent social media post on a Korean online community, a fan inquired Yuta about the location of the upcoming SMTOWN concert.

Yuta reportedly responded with a hint of uncertainty, noting that while he didn’t have concrete details, he’d heard whispers of a global tour in the works. This revelation sparked excitement among fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the return of the famed concert series.

The SMTOWN LIVE series, known for its star-studded line-ups and spectacular performances, last graced the stage in Tokyo, Japan, from February 21-22 earlier this year. The previous South Korean event took place in Suwon in August 2022.

Fans are now buzzing with speculation that the next iteration might not only hit more international cities but could also return to Korea. While official confirmation remains pending, the possibility of a world tour has certainly set the stage for high anticipation and excitement within the K-pop community.

More about NCT’s Yuta’s latest activities

Yuta Nakamoto, NCT’s versatile star, has been making waves both on and off stage. Recently, he graced the big screen with his debut role in the film High&Low The Worst X and also appeared in the live-action adaptation of Play It Cool, Guys, premiering on April 14, 2024.

Alongside his acting endeavors, Yuta remains a vibrant member of NCT, contributing to the group's evolving projects and maintaining a strong presence in both South Korean and Japanese entertainment markets. Meanwhile, fans eagerly anticipate more of his performances, both in front of the camera and on stage.

