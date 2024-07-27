Fardeen Khan drops BTS video of transforming into Heeramandi's Wali Bin Zayed; 'Mallikajaan' Manisha Koirala reacts

Actor Fardeen Khan was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He played the role of Wali Muhammed in the Netflix series.

Fardeen has now shared a sneak peek of how he got transformed into his character from Heeramandi.

Fardeen Khan shares a clip of his Heeramandi look

On Friday (June 26), Fardeen Khan took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of prepping for his character, Wali Mohammed in Heeramandi.

In the clip, the Heeramandi actor can be seen getting ready on the sets. We see his team applying kohl in his eyes and putting a fake moustache on his face. He is then seen in his costume.

Fardeen looks royal in his final look as Wali Mohammed.

"Metamorphosing into Wali Bin Zayed Al Mohammed…" he wrote in his caption.

Check out the video here:

Here's how netizens are reacting to his post

Many netizens dropped reactions to Fardeen Khan's post. His Heeramandi co-star, actress Manisha Koirala, who played the role of Mallikajaan in Heeramandi, also reacted to his post.

Manisha posted two hand-clapping emojis in the comment section.

An Instagram user wrote, "Wow so much work for that simple look in the camera! Thought it was just simple make up, stable, mustache and action."

"Wali Mohd rocks!" a fan wrote. "Fardeen what a come back," a comment reads.

"You were great in this movie. You didn't say much but have made an impact," one of the Instagram users commented.

Fardeen Khan talks about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

On May 31, Fardeen Khan posted the first scene that he filmed on the sets of Heeramandi on his Instagram handle. The sequence featured Fardeen romancing his co-star Aditi Rao Hydari.

In his caption, the actor called it a "memorable and exhilarating experience". He also felt a great blend of "excitement and nervousness" on the set.

Talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Khel Khel Mein actor shared that the director encourages him to "delve deep into his character and bring out the nuances."

Heeramandi also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, Sharmin Segal and more. The series was released on May 1 this year.

