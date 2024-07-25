Chaz Bono Weight Loss: How the Actor/Author Lost 80 Pounds

Chaz Salvatore Bono is an American actor, writer, and musician born on 4 March 1969 in the United States. In 1988, the son of entertainers, late Sonny Bono and Cher. kickstarted his music career with a band ceremony, featuring him on the vocals, percussion, and acoustic guitar. Apart from his musical journey, Chaz Bono’s weight loss and his transition from a female to a male have been a public discourse.

In 1995, in an interview, Chaz publicly self-identified as a lesbian. As confirmed by his publicist in 2009, during the mid-2008s, Chaz underwent a social and physical transition from female to male. Before undergoing the transition in 2005, he was heavier and due to the hopes of losing weight, he appeared on VH1's reality show, Celebrity Fit Club. He then mentioned wanting to be healthy and not skinny.

As you scroll down, you’ll get to know about his challenging plan, dramatic weight loss diet, workout regime and how he lost 80 pounds. So, stay tuned till the end!

Who Is Chaz Bono?

Chaz Bono is a popular American personality advocating for LGBT activism. He grew up as Chastity, the daughter of entertainers, late Sonny Bono and Cher, and faced his internal struggles while being in the public’s eye. Later in 2009, he opened up about being transgender and his life seemed much like a rollercoaster.

The trans man’s self-transformation can be traced through his books. He has discussed the process of coming out from the transition in two of his books, one of which is, Family Outing: A Guide to the Coming Out Process for Gays, Lesbians, and Their Families, published in the year 1998. This book included his coming-out account while his second book, The End of Innocence, released in 2003, revolves around his music career, outings, and partner Joan's death.

After his successful female-to-male transition, he focused on toning his 250-pound physique. With his 5-foot-5½-inch frame, he was deemed clinically obese and at risk of nasty conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. Hence, he was advised by his doctor to lose 80 pounds. Research states that muscular disorders, respiratory problems, and psychological issues, may significantly affect the lives of obese people as well as increase mortality risks ( 1 ).

Since childhood, Bono wasn't an overweight child but was put on all sorts of diets. However, after noticing the internal and external differences, he proudly shows off his amazing weight loss.

How Did Chaz Bono Manage to Lose Weight?

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

In 2011, Chaz Bono participated in the reality show Dancing With the Stars and the rehearsals helped him achieve his weight goals. Post two years after the show, he began slowly losing weight by changing the way he ate. As per research, complex factors like the amount of food eaten, the type of food eaten, and the timing of meals affect the weight loss procedure ( 2 ).

In 2013, the LGBTQ activist initially lost almost 50 pounds before upping his goal to 80 pounds. After liking what he saw in the mirror, he kept going and dropped 30 pounds more, reaching 80. In an exclusive episode of The Doctors, aired on November 14, 2012, he mentioned that he always tried to lose weight and failed miserably. Finally, his drastic slimdown was possible due to the changes in his eating habits.

Chaz Bono’s Weight Loss Dietary Plan

Eating a healthy diet primarily of vegetables, fruits, and meats, while avoiding grains and starchy food, was the secret behind Chaz's shocking weight loss. In one of the interviews, he shared that he felt satisfied, confident, and comfortable after changing his eating habits.

It is true that energy-controlled and more liberal diets rich in fruits and vegetables promote weight loss ( 3 ).

The American Horror Story star still adheres to his healthier eating habits and appears to be fit at movie premiers and red carpets.

Earlier the transgender trailblazer mentioned that he was disconnected from his body and his gender dysphoria, a mental health condition, made it even more difficult for him to treat his body well ( 4 ). It wasn’t fun for him to look at his old photos. Looking at them reminded him of the time when he was truly unhappy and not himself.

He underwent plenty of body transformations, but when it comes to his diet, it always has been meats, vegetables, and fruits. Consumption of meat supplies important nutrients such as proteins, iron, and vitamins to the human body ( 5 ). In a much slimmer frame, he shared feeling lighter.

Moreover, he believes that diets don’t work, instead, one has to change the way they eat. As per research, improving diet quality is an effective way to improve health and well-being ( 6 ). What worked for Chaz was a big no to sugar, grains, white starches, and dairy products except goat cheese.

There is a strong link between sugar consumption and obesity. A research study states that sugar increases liver fat and cholesterol levels, which is not good for health ( 7 ). Likewise, starchy food like white bread, cakes, and noodles contain a large percentage of highly digestible starch, which may contribute to chronic disease. However, it can be moderated or prevented by dietary changes ( 8 ).

Roll your eyes over to check out his way of remaining fit and losing weight.

Chaz Bono’s Workout Regime

In another interview, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant revealed that he enjoys dancing and prefers taking classes. In addition, he takes off regular martial arts training to remain fit and healthy.

Chaz vouched for portion control and high-intensity workouts. Portion control is important for weight management and weight loss ( 9 ). On the other hand, high-intensity workouts are the key component for exercise and help maintain health and prevents cardiovascular diseases ( 10 ).

Since Chaz Bono was a transgender, he never looked at himself neck down. He always hated the way he looked. Plus, he didn't have the incentive that a lot of people have of wanting to look better. It was after the results of a physical exam conducted to assess the state of his health, he pledged to lose weight. For his doctor, it was definitely surprising and difficult but he was glad to address it.

Chaz Bono’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

After:

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

Chaz Bono’s weight loss journey was indeed a miraculous one. His willpower, determination, and commitment stand as a testament to anyone who wants to attain the set goals and undergo a transformation or a gender transition. Furthermore, he proves that by incorporating dietary changes, one can pave the way towards a healthier lifestyle. As a spokesperson for the LGBT community, Chaz’s story is also an inspiration to transgenders of all ages and shows that it is actually possible to live a happy and fulfilling life.

