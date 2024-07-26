7 pleated skirt outfits inspired by Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and others to totally slay on every occasion

The pleated skirt style has actually been revived over and over in the recent past, establishing itself as a timeless piece of clothing. The body-fitting and flattering silhouette and the possibilities of styling it in multiple ways make pleated skirts not only timeless but also relevant.

Another outstanding feature of the skirts is that you can wear them on any occasion - from formal settings to casual outings. Be sure that the pleated skirts will not let you down. Here are seven fashionable pleated skirt outfit ideas inspired by Bollywood celebs that you can incorporate into your wardrobe.

7 pleated skirt outfits inspired by celebs

Pleated skirt with T-shirt

If you want to achieve a casual yet stylish look, styling a pleated skirt with a t-shirt just like Sonam Kapoor, is a fantastic way. Opt for a simple, fitted, or slightly loose T-shirt. A plain tee is a classic choice, but you can also opt for a graphic tee. You can pick a black pleated skirt or any other color, depending on your T-shirt. One can tuck the t-shirt inside the skirt or let it loose for a more relaxed vibe. Complete your look with ankle boots, mules, and minimal jewelry.

Crop top with pleated skirt

Pairing a crop with a pleated skirt like Khushi Kapoor is a playful combination that can work well. Opt for a simple, fitted crop top or a relaxed one. A basic white is versatile, but you can also go for pastel shades. Pair it with a mini pleated skirt or one with ankle length, and you can also experiment with layering, such as adding a leather jacket, trench coat or denim vest. Chunky sneakers and combat boots can enhance the edgy vibe of your outfit.

Advertisement

Pleated skirt with pullover sweater

For casual and cozy occasions, pairing a pleated skirt with pullover is a choice that will work well. Pick a relaxed fit like Karisma Kapoor or an oversized pullover in cozy materials like wool. A line pleated skirt or a mid-length one will complement your pullover. Pair it with sneakers, ankle length boots, knee length boots or cozy loafers to make it the perfect choice for various occasions.

Monochrome look with pleated skirt

A single-color ensemble featuring a pleated skirt, like Deepika Padukone’s, can look stylish and elegant. This approach puts the focus on a unified color scheme, which can give your outfit a smooth and refined appearance. Pick classic tones such as black, white, beige, or gray to achieve a look that never goes out of style.

This selection results in an elegant and adaptable outfit that works for both casual and formal occasions. To make a daring, trendsetting impression, choose bright shades like red, navy, or emerald green. Outfits in one vivid color from head to toe can make a statement. Make sure the pleated skirt and other parts of your outfit belong to the same color family. This creates a smooth and balanced look.

Advertisement

Pleated skirt with sequin top

If you want to create a look for a festival, party, or night out, a pleated skirt and sequin top like Parineeti’s can grab attention. For a balanced look, choose a pleated skirt that complements the length of the sequin top. To create a classic appearance, go for colors in black, silver, gold, or navy. Avoid voluminous skirts with heavy embellishments to balance the top. Opt for heeled sandals, pumps, or ankle boots to elevate the overall look. Metallic heels in silver and golden would go perfect with the outfit.

Blazer and pleated skirt look

Like Shraddha Kapoor, pick a well-fitted, cropped blazer. It can work well with high waisted skirts. Meanwhile, long blazers, oversized coats will work with floor length skirts. Pick a fitted turtleneck top or blouse under the blazer. Classic pumps, heeled ankle boots, and ballet flats can help you achieve a cohesive appearance. Keep the jewelry minimal to enhance the outfit without overwhelming it.

Advertisement

Pleated skirt with bodysuit

To create a modern and stylish look, you can pair pleated skirts with bodysuits like Kriti Sanon for a streamlined look. Skirts that sit high on the waist look good with bodysuits.

They show off your waistline and make your shape look smooth. Skirts that fall to your mid-calf give off a classy vibe, while shorter skirts can make you look fun and young. Sandals or pumps with heels work great if you want to dress up or look fancy.

Pleated skirts show how classic fashion stands the test of time. They fit right in with today's styles while keeping their timeless appeal, making them a key piece for any closet. You can make pleated skirt outfits of your own by trying out different materials, lengths, and ways to wear them. This lets you rock this adaptable trend.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s blue blazer and velvet bell bottoms is what you need for your business parties