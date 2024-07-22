Sydney Sweeney’s Workout Routine (MMA, Pilates, And a Lot More)

In a very short span of time, The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney has made it big in her career and has built a massive fanbase for herself. Her impressive acting talent, in addition to her attractive looks and extraordinary fitness levels, has gotten fans curious about different aspects of the actor’s lifestyle, especially Sydney Sweeney’s workout routine.

The Immaculate star’s inclination towards fitness and physical activity is truly impressive, and much of her fitness routine stems from healthy habits and discipline built from childhood. Some aspects of her lifestyle are indeed surprising, like how she gets only about two hours of sleep at night and somehow still manages to stay active without having a drop of coffee.

In essence, Sweeney lives her life to the fullest and doesn’t like to half-heart anything — be it exercise, work, or her occasional indulgences. Scroll away to learn about the specifics!

Who Is Sydney Sweeney?

Born in Spokane Washington, Sweeney started her acting career at the age of 21 with TV shows like Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Sharp Objects. In 2019, she featured in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was a Tarantino-directed comedy-drama, wherein though she played a supporting role, became a big milestone in her career and paved the way for upcoming successes.

Then came along the way Euphoria, an HBO drama series, which gained Sweeney worldwide recognition. Having featured in a massive hit like The White Lotus, the actor received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Her commercial success came from the 2023 romantic-comedy Anyone But You. This year, she has given massive hits such as the Netflix superhero film Madame Web and the horror film Immaculate.

In a nutshell, Sydney Sweeney’s recent successes have brought her much to the limelight, for which fans cannot help but be curious about how the multi-talented actress also manages to keep herself fit and perfectly in shape. Keep reading to get insights about her fitness routine and more.



Sydney Sweeney’s Workout Routine:

The Anyone But You star doesn’t just have a “hot girl body” but immense physical capacity, strength, and dexterity. This can be entirely attributed to the fact that the actor has been engaging in mixed martial arts, extreme sports, and outdoor activities right from her pre-teens. Her workout routine underscores her dedication to discipline, love for physical fitness, and a taste for adventure. Let’s learn more about it.

MMA:

Mixed martial arts are Sweeney’s favorite form of exercise, and she has a strong history with it. She had always wanted to learn some physically challenging activity and discovered MMA as some of her guy friends were into it.

She recalls how she fell in love with the dojo community of fighters and trainers, which, according to her, teaches discipline and respect and has each other's backs.

At one MMA tournament, Sweeney was competing against a batch of boys who were a year older than her, and she won victoriously. As the only girl in her dojo, Sweeney would mess with the guys by wearing everything pink — wraps, gloves, mouthguards, etc. Then, as the guys would take her for granted and put down their guards, she would defeat them all the more satisfyingly.

Mixed martial arts are a modernized combination of Judo, Muay Thai, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, as well as kickboxing and wrestling, and comprise common moves such as uppercut, jab, cross, hook, and front, back, and side kicks. According to a study, mixed martial arts help in weight loss, strength building, and aerobic fitness and offer several other physiological benefits ( 1 ).

Outdoor Exercises:

Sweeney is a “no-excuses” and “outdoorsy” girl who has a thing for extreme sports and physically challenging exercises. She loves hiking, skiing, and kayaking out in nature, especially during the summers.

In an interview, she mentioned how, after summers, she notices that her body becomes extremely toned, her arms become stronger and more sculpted, and her abs become rock solid.

On more relaxed days, Sweeney likes to take her dog Tank on a 2-mile walk — or run occasionally to unwind while also getting the endorphins flowing.

Indoor Exercises:

When the actor finds an extra hour from her hectic schedule, she puts on a workout video at home, such as DOGPOUND, and breaks a sweat. She sometimes finds that a little challenging due to the lack of equipment, but still manages.

Pilates:

The Madame Web star incorporates Pilates as a large part of her exercise routine. In particular, she loves high-intensity and full-body exercises that work for multiple muscle groups at the same time. She loves going to this Pilates studio called SolidCore and engaging in high-intensity and low-impact workouts.

Their exercises are scientifically designed and curated to tone muscles and make them stronger. Research suggests that practicing Pilates regularly provides a number of health benefits, such as improving abdominal strength, flexibility, lumbopelvic stability, muscle strength, and metabolism ( 2 ).

Water Sports:

Sweeney is an absolute water baby! She mentioned in an interview how her mother put her on a U-board and taught her how to slalom ski when she was just a little girl. In addition, the Anyone But You star loves other water sports immensely, such as kite surfing and swimming (in a pool or lake, even), and has also attempted surfing.

Snow Skiing:

Along with extreme water sports, Sweeney loves snow skiing too and engages in it from time to time to boost her winter fitness goals. Growing up, she was on a snow skii team and was stellar at it, along with other things.

Now that we’ve gained insights into the Euphoria star’s favorite exercises and workout routine, let’s learn a bit about her diet. Considering how impressive her physique is, her food preferences are going to shock you!

An Overview of Sydney Sweeney’s Diet:

When it comes to diet, the Immaculate star likes to indulge in her favorite treats from time to time and isn’t too strict about her food choices. The following are some insights about what Sweeney likes to eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks.

What She Eats for Breakfast:

Among Sweeney’s favorite things to eat for breakfast would be a delicious berry bowl. She likes to pair this sweet, healthy treat with eggs and a bagel. Sometimes, she even likes to indulge in hearty foods like bacon, croissants, or a toast sprinkled with cinnamon sugar to start her day.

However, it is important to note that Sweeney manages to maintain her toned physique and optimal weight while starting her day with such treats this is only because she is dexterous at extreme sports and tough physical activities to make up for it. Otherwise, it is not advisable for people to start the day with foods high in sugar, simple carbohydrates, and trans fats.

What She Eats for Lunch:

She loves eating salads for lunch and would usually gobble a chicken Caesar salad. Such a meal is usually extremely healthy and balanced for it contains large amounts of lean protein, fiber, and micronutrients to keep one feeling satiated. Sometimes, she even likes to chow down a cheeseburger for a hearty and satisfying lunch.

What She Eats for Dinner:

The Euphoria star usually likes to feast upon Italian food for dinner. Bar Piti and Oak Tuscan Truffle Lounge are among Sweeney’s favorite New York restaurants for Italian delicacies.

She really likes foods with a generous amount of truffles and cheese in them. A well-balanced meal with some kind of protein (salmon, chicken, or steak), loads of veggies, and a healthy type of grain (complex carbohydrates) cooked in truffle oil would be her go-to!

On cheat days, Sweeney really likes to indulge in her childhood favorite treats — Kraft Mac & Cheese being a big one! Truffle meats, truffle spaghetti, truffle burgers, and truffle desserts are some of her favorite indulgences. And, she also likes eating hot dogs.

Of course, the actor doesn’t eat much of her favorite unhealthy foods on a regular basis and mostly maintains a well-balanced diet. However, on occasion, she doesn’t restrict herself too much and gives in to cravings.

What She Likes to Drink:

For an actor with such a hectic schedule that she barely gets two hours of sleep pr night at times, Sweeney steers clear of coffee. The Voyeurs star claims that she has never even tried coffee in all her life and instead prefers something like Swedish Fish or any kind of gummy when she needs that kick!

Her favorite beverage though seems to be nothing but the humble water, and the actor is very particular about keeping herself hydrated. Other than drinking lots of water, Sweeney also likes to drink Bai water — a fruit-flavored, infused water fortified with electrolytes and healthy antioxidants. The brand’s newest flavor Pilavo Pineapple Mango and Raspberry Lemon Lime are Sweeney’s favorite.

Like coffee, Sweeney isn’t big on alcohol either! That’s not to say that she’s a teetotaller but doesn’t like alcohol too much either. Perhaps on a special occasion, she would indulge in Shirley’s temple.

Sydney Sweeney’s Sweet Tooth:

The Euphoria star is not at all coy about her love for sweets and desserts. She loves her ice cream, waffles, chocolates, gummies, etc., especially if they’re sprinkled with some extra sprinkles and love. However, her favorite dessert of all would be a “pizooki” which is a chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream.

Moreover, Sweeney loves snacking between meals, and one of her favorite snacks are peanut M&Ms.

To conclude, Sydney Sweeney’s workout routine is so hardcore and intense that her occasional indulgence in treats doesn’t come in the way of fitness at all. That being said, most Sweeney fans out there who don’t follow such an extreme fitness lifestyle like hers should not partake in her food choices or sleep schedule on a daily basis.

For most people, a healthy lifestyle should comprise a simple mix of aerobic, cardiovascular, and strengthening exercises combined with breathwork and stretches (and regular recovery days). In addition, their diets should comprise well-balanced meals with proteins, complex carbs, healthy fats, and vegetables, limiting junk foods as much as possible.

