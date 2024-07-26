Can you spot EXO’s Chanyeol in new teaser for Go Min Si’s upcoming K-drama The Frog?

The Frog is an upcoming K-drama starring Go Min Si which will be released soon in the coming days. Moreover, the trailer for the show has also been finally released, increasing anticipation among fans. However, fans have also spotted EXO’s Chanyeol in the short clip causing much discourse online.

EXO's Chanyeol makes surprise entry in The Frog trailer

On July 26, 2024, the production team of the upcoming K-drama series The Frog released the trailer. The short video creates intrigue among fans as the characters are engaged in various intense activities. Through planning and plotting, they weave a strange web of scenarios in an attempt to outdo each other. However, what caught the fans' attention other than the seemingly interesting plot is the short appearance of EXO’s Chanyeol.

Previously, reports of the K-pop star starring in the K-drama emerged and SM Entertainment confirmed the news that the artist is set to make an appearance. They also added that he will be playing an integral part in the show. Although he does not have a prominent presence in the trailer, just a glimpse of the actor has caused excitement among fans. They are sharing the short snippet all over social media pages, wondering how his role might turn out to be.

Watch The Frog's trailer

More about EXO's Chanyeol

Chanyeol made his debut as a K-pop idol as an EXO member alongside Baekhyun, Suho, Chen, Xiumin, Sehun, Kai, and Lay in 2012. Formed by SM Entertainment, they made their debut with the first EP, Mama, in 2012, along with the title track of the same name. However, their breakthrough came from the popular single Growl, which is nicknamed as ‘National Anthem of Korea’ by fans.

The K-pop idol released his first solo song, SSFW, in 2019. He went on to debut in a subunit called EXO-SC alongside Sehun in the same year and released the EP What a Life. Following his discharge from the military, the artist is set to debut as a solo artist in 2024. Moreover, he will also be making an appearance in the upcoming K-drama The Frog, to be released in late 2024.