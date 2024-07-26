Malaika Arora adds power twist to her airport look ft. short blue blazer and denim pants with a Rs 6.69 lakh Bottega Veneta bag

Malaika Arora stands out as a style icon grabbing attention with her perfect fashion sense in front of the camera and everyday life. Her lasting appeal and eye-catching looks stay trendy making her one of Bollywood's top fashion trendsetters. Whether she’s gracing the red carpet, hitting the runway, or simply traveling, her fashion choices are always on point.

Her outfits are the best demonstration of how one can achieve the perfect blend of comfort with undeniable allure and the recent airport look is particularly a masterclass in airport fashion. Let us look at it a little more closely.

Malaika Arora’s latest airport look

Today, July 26, Malaika Arora was seen at the airport taking her style game a notch higher in a blue outfit, which is all about comfort and style. She enhanced her look with the navy blue short blazer with notch lapels and clean white cuffs on the sleeves.

The actress paired this smart blazer with light blue cargo pants, which had a relaxed casual vibe and were in a light wash that matched perfectly with her blazer. The cargo pants added a touch of laid-back style, making the whole outfit comfortable for travel.

The actress’ outfit is a great example of how to travel in style without sacrificing comfort. The colors and pieces of her outfit show that Malaika can make it easy to look chic while making things practical.

Malaika’s accessories and glam

Her accessories were carefully chosen to compliment her outfit. She sported a sleek back sunglass that added a touch of suave, while white sneakers kept her look comfortable and practical. The standout accessory was her green Bottega Venetta bag, priced at Rs 6,69,798, which added a pop of color and dollops of luxury to her ensemble.

For make-up, the Housefull actress opted for a minimal approach, which perfectly matched her laid-back yet stylish vibe. She wore a subtle red lip tint and had her cheeks lightly blushed, highlighting her natural beauty. Her hair was styled in a half bun, giving her a neat and trendy look.

All things considered, Mala’s airport attire is a fantastic example of how to travel comfortably without sacrificing flair. Her choice of outfit and accessories proved that even basic things can make a statement.

