Margot Robbie’s Weight Loss Secrets: Diet And Exercise Routine

Many women around the world desire to have a body like Barbie — after all, through the decades, it has been seen as a yardstick of perfection for women. However, only the woman who has represented the yardstick itself truly knows the grueling amount of effort and dedication it takes to achieve that. Margot Robbie’s weight loss and fitness secrets have been the talk of the town for quite some time, owing to her drop-dead gorgeous looks along with her mesmerizing acting performances in her recent films. However, there’s more to her fitness routine than beauty standards alone.

Margot Robbie’s exercise routine illustrates the immense passion and dedication she has for every role she plays. She seems to be a perfectionist and goes the extra mile to do justice to her roles, with appearance often being a major part of it. Robbie likes to indulge in delicious foods and doesn’t like starving herself a lot, but when it comes to playing a role in a film, she’ll put all that aside and stick to a strict diet with complete dedication.

Now, without further ado, let’s learn about her health and fitness secrets and understand how it has affected her career so far.

Who Is Margot Robbie?

Born in 1990 in Queensland, Australia, Margot Robbie started her acting journey with a few humble commercials and independent thriller films before moving to Melbourne to pursue acting full-time. She started her career with the 2008 Australian TV series Neighbours, on which she became a regular character.

When she moved to the United States, she became the lead in the TV series Pan Am and then got her big break with the role of Naomi Lapaglia in the blockbuster dark comedy The Wolf of the Wall Street. Further, she played the role of Jane Porter in The Legend of Tarzan in 2016, and then as Harley Quinn in DC’s Suicide Squad in the same year.

In 2017, in the film I, Tonya, she played the lead role and received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. She continued her journey of taking up unique and challenging roles in films like Mary Queen of Scots, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bombshell, and Babylon.

Her recent massive hit was with the 2023 film Barbie, which became a rage among fans globally. In 2014, she co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment with her husband and filmmaker Tom Ackerley. Robbie’s massive success and unmatchable talent won her several accolades and a huge fan base throughout her career.

Why Did Margot Robbie Lose Weight?

Margot Robbie has never really been overweight and has always been looked upon by fans for her healthy and beautiful physique, other than her powerful acting performances.

However, for some path-breaking films that she took up in her career, such as I, Tonya, Barbie, Suicide Squad, Tarzan, Birds Of Prey, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, etc., she had to go through strict fitness regimes to meet the physical demands of the characters she is playing. The following are some detailed insights about her diet and exercise routine.

Margot Robbie’s Diet

Shooting for perfection comes with its downsides, and Margot Robbie’s diet kind of illustrates that. The actress has admitted that her meals can be quite extreme — junk food or rabbit food. She likes indulging in fried foods and sweets a lot, but when it comes to preparing her body for a role, she would eat only carrot sticks.

The Suicide Squad actress has admitted that she isn’t the best when it comes to moderation, and can’t go on for too long without eating. She hates getting into phases when she’s only eating salads every day and half a glass of wine every second day.

That being said, Robbie did follow a considerably balanced diet plan when getting in shape for films like I, Tonya, and Barbie, and there are some healthy insights we can all gain from it. The following are the typical meals she consumes on a healthy day —

Breakfast:

Unlike the breakfast she poured from empty cereal boxes in Barbie, Robbie’s breakfast in real life is a lot more filling and hearty. The actress usually kickstarts her day with a rejuvenating bowl of porridge topped with a generous amount of blueberries.

Porridge is known to be a hearty breakfast item rich in complex carbohydrates and fiber, depending on the type of grain used in it (oat, barley, millet, etc.). On the other hand, blueberries are vitality-boosting superfoods rich in antioxidants and polyphenols and help in weight management among other health benefits ( 1 ).

Robbie likes pairing her porridge with a nourishing green smoothie, typically made with apples and kale blended together. While apples are excellent sources of vitamins C, and E, potassium, calcium, and fiber, kale is rich in folic acid, carotenoids, and phenolic compounds. Both are antioxidant superfoods and have plenty of health benefits ( 2 ), ( 3 ).

On days when she wishes to go a little high on calories and fats, she indulges in an avocado toast with some bacon, which also happens to be her favorite breakfast dish.

Read More: 25 Best Fruit And Vegetable Juices for Healthy And Glowing Skin

Lunch:

For lunch, Robbie likes having a wholesome meal of lemon chicken with brown rice or a filling salad made with goodies like tomatoes, cucumbers, and mackerel. Chicken and mackerel are both sources of high-quality proteins with nine essential amino acids, which makes them healthy choices for a high-protein diet ( 4 ), ( 5 ).

On days when Robbie consumes grains in her meals, she makes sure those are whole grains, rich in fiber and nutrients while steering clear of refined carbohydrates.

Dinner:

For dinner, the Wolf of the Wall Street actress likes to chomp on baked vegetables and fish, which are sweet potatoes and tuna steaks on a typical day. And on days she likes going a little easy on the meats, she enjoys a vegetable hot pot with rice noodles for a wholesome dinner.

In-between Meals:

Unlike some celebrities who strictly avoid caffeine or consuming anything in between meals, Robbie really likes having her tea and does not restrict herself much there. In fact, on some days she even consumes up to 10 cups.

Drinking tea has several health benefits as it is rich in polyphenols and contains a smaller amount of caffeine compared to coffee. It is excellent for heart health, and metabolism, and helps prevent chronic diseases like diabetes or even cancer in some cases — thanks to its rich antioxidant contents ( 6 ).

However, health experts recommend against overconsumption of tea on a daily basis and recommend keeping the consumption less than 4 cups a day.

Margot Robbie’s Cheat Day Meal Preferences

When she’s not working on any film project at hand, Robbie likes to take a backseat to her diet and indulge in her favorite foods. She’ll maintain a very strict diet if she has to get in a bikini, but otherwise, loves her beers, fries, burgers, chocolate, and waffles.

Now that we’ve overviewed Margot Robbie’s meal plan that helps her stay in shape, let’s scroll away to get insights about her exercise routine.

Margot Robbie’s Workout Plan

Robbie’s intense training regimen — like most versatile actors — has kept changing and adapting based on the films she is working on. And, while fitness is key for featuring in any movie, the body goals she aims for change significantly based on the demand of the role.

For example, she had to toughen up and practice a lot of boxing to play Harley Quinn for Suicide Squad. And, for the role of a competitive ice skater in I, Tonya, Robbie had to become deft at ice skating while also looking like a lithe Olympic athlete.

However, for Greta Gerwig’s titular role of Barbie, Robbie had to prioritize fitness from an aesthetic point of view and become skilled at, well, skating — as Barbie was always seen skating in the film. She had to work hard on getting perfect curves and body proportions, such as a very slim waist, voluptuous hips, etc.

(Image Source: Getty Images)

For most of her movies, Robbie managed to get in perfect shape for the role in a short period of time, which required her to adopt a rigorous and intensive workout regime. The following are some physical activities that she engaged in.

Ice Skating: Before shooting for I, Tonya, Robbie had to practice figure skating for several hours a day, five days a week. When training, the actor pushed her limits and even kept her ice skates as a souvenir after she was done shooting for the film.

Outer Thigh And Outer Glute Exercises: When shooting for Barbie, Robbie had to focus immensely on outer thigh and outer glute exercises at the gym to get a beautiful curve from her waist, down to her hips and thighs. This involved doing a lot of sit-ups, glute side backs, leg circles, toe taps, curtsy lunges, plank-to-pikes, and other toning exercises. There was a great emphasis on repetitions with these exercises.

Muscle-building Exercises: To get a strong and lithe physique, Margot had to incorporate several muscle-building exercises into her routine. These comprised rows, bicep curls, shoulder presses, supine skull crushers, and chest presses for her upper body, using light and medium weights.

Leg And Core Training: Much of her leg exercises comprised squats, toe taps, and lunges alongside dancing and skating. When it came to core workouts, Robbie’s popular four-minute plank stole the show, which really helped tone her ab muscles.

Arabesque Pulls And Lifts (Resistance Pulleys): Margot’s exercise routine also required her to practice some challenging ballet moves to lengthen and strengthen her limbs. These included arabesque pulls using resistance pulleys as well as arabesque lifts using heavy ankle weights.

Dance Training: According to Margot’s trainer, PT David Higgins, her workout routine didn’t require a lot of cardio workouts as the cast of Barbie would spend about 2-4 hours per day in dance training.

In essence, Robbie’s exercise routine touched all kinds of physical exercises — resistance and weight training, functional training and repetition, strengthening and lengthening, sports, dance, and some Pilates-inspired exercises too, on occasion. No wonder our Barbie girl has a perfect physique and is a huge fitness inspiration for her fans. Let’s take a look at how her diet and exercise routine transformed her physique.

Margot Robbie’s Before And After Weight Loss Photos:

Before:

(Image Source: Getty Images)

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After:

(Image Source: Getty Images)

More than just Margot Robbie’s weight loss, it was her overall fitness levels including muscle building, strengthening, and toning, which helped her achieve the gorgeous physique she has. And having overviewed her lifestyle in detail, you can tell that her fitness goals transcended way beyond mere aesthetics.

In the process of preparing herself for films, Robbie learned some awesome skills such as figure skating, boxing, ballet, dancing, etc., which boosted her overall health and well-being. Hence, it is pivotal that fans learn from her lifestyle, not just for physical appearance but simply to enhance their physical virtuosity.

