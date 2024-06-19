Priscilla Presley’s Plastic Surgery: Are All the Rumors True?

Priscilla Presley, the stunning actress, model, and entrepreneur, has long been the center of attention for decades in the entertainment world. As the ex-wife of the late rock and roll legend, Elvis Presley, she has amassed a legion of fans and followers who admire her for her talent, beauty, and grace. However, over the years, there have been rumors about Priscilla Presley's plastic surgery that have been buzzing on the internet.

Priscilla has always been considered a beautiful woman, and her fans have admired her looks and grace. However, speculations have arisen over whether she has enhanced her beauty through cosmetic surgery. Many people believe that she has had a facelift, Botox injections, and other procedures to maintain her youthful appearance.

In this article, we will explore Priscilla Presley's cosmetic surgery rumors in detail and examine the truth behind them.

Who Is Priscilla Presley?

Priscilla Presley is a multifaceted American personality who has been widely known as an actress, model, businesswoman, and philanthropist. However, she is most recognized for being the former wife of the legendary singer and musician, Elvis Presley.

Priscilla was born on May 24, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York. Her family later moved to West Germany, where she spent her early childhood years. In 1959, at the age of 14, she met Elvis Presley in Germany when he was serving in the US Army. After a few months, they started dating and soon got married in 1967, which was considered one of the most significant events in the entertainment world at that time.

As a successful model and actress, Priscilla starred in several movies and TV shows, including "The Naked Gun" and "Dallas." However, her role as Jenna Wade in the TV series "Dallas" earned her critical acclaim. In 1973, she founded the Elvis Presley Foundation to support various charities and to keep the legacy of Elvis Presley alive.

Despite the couple's divorce in 1973, Priscilla has continued to carry Elvis Presley's legacy through various projects. She has also written several books about their life together and Elvis's career, such as "Elvis and Me" and "The King and I." Furthermore, she was also the executive producer of several documentaries and TV shows that featured Elvis Presley.

Today, Priscilla Presley is not only known for her successful career but also for her philanthropy. She continues to work tirelessly to help various causes such as the Humane Society, American Red Cross, and City of Hope. Her contributions have earned her numerous awards and honors throughout her life.

Did Priscilla Presley Have Plastic Surgery?

In a startling revelation, Priscilla Presley has acknowledged the reports that she was subjected to an incompetent reconstructive surgeon. The former wife of the legendary singer and musician Elvis has now come forth as a victim of an unlicensed practitioner. It is distressing to know that she had undergone a botched cosmetic procedure in 2003, conducted by an Argentinian-born Dr. Daniel Serrano, who was only qualified as a nurse at that time.

As a consequence, the nurse practitioner had recklessly injected the 72-year-old celebrity with an industrial low-grade silicone that mechanics often use to lubricate automobile parts. Such unprofessional practices are a cause of concern and further highlight the need for stricter regulation of the cosmetic surgery industry. Lionel Richie's ex-wife Diane was also one of the recipients of Dr. Serrano's treatments, according to some reports.

Her spokesperson had once explained how Priscilla was one of many documented victims of Dr. Serrano. However, the investigation that uncovered his misconduct led to his imprisonment. He also said that Priscilla, who dealt with this matter years ago, is in a much better place state.

An unlicensed doctor, Dr. Serrano came under investigation when his patients reported experiencing lumps, paralysis, and facial craters as a result of his injections. He was arrested in 2004 and faced charges related to the illegal injections. In 2006, Dr. Serrano pleaded guilty to conspiracy, smuggling, and the use of unapproved drugs, resulting in an 18-month prison sentence.

What Rumored Plastic Surgery Has Priscilla Presley Had?

Priscilla Presley has been at the center of rumors surrounding her alleged plastic surgeries. Although she has not confirmed any of these procedures, fans and experts have noticed some significant changes in her appearance.

1. Nose Job:

One of the most notable rumored procedures is Priscilla Presley's nose job. Observers have speculated that she had her nose altered to appear thinner and more refined. Comparing pictures of her past and present, it appears that the tip of her nose is now more pointed, giving her a more elegant and youthful look.

2. Facelift:

Another procedure that has been mentioned in the rumors surrounding Priscilla Presley is the facelift. Many experts believe that she has had a facelift to tighten her mid-face section, particularly around her neck and cheeks. Moreover, she is rumored to have had cheek fillers, which changed her facial structure over the years. However, due to this corrective surgery, her face appears a lot smoother and less wrinkled than it was in her earlier years.

3. Brow Lift:

Several reconstructive surgeons have commented that when Priscilla had her corrective surgery in 2003, her brow lift appeared to be quite severe. However, with time, her brows look more settled and her eye area looks more reasonable.

4. Lip Augmentation:

Rumors have also suggested that Priscilla Presley may have had lip fillers to enhance the fullness of her lips. Although this has not been confirmed, many observers note that her lips appear plumper than they were in the past. The fillers have given her lips a more defined shape and contour, complementing her other facial features.

While Priscilla Presley has never publicly confirmed these procedures, the before and after pictures suggest that she may have undergone these plastic surgeries to maintain her “timeless beauty”. Despite the controversies surrounding cosmetic surgeries, Priscilla Presley continues to remain a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, inspiring people to look and feel their best.

What Has Priscilla Presley Said About Her Plastic Surgery Rumors?

The rumors surrounding Priscilla Presley's plastic surgery have been swirling for years. However, the actress and former wife of Elvis Presley had spoken out about the botched procedures that left her face looking unrecognizable.

Priscilla has openly admitted to the mistakes she made when selecting a plastic surgeon for her facelift. In an interview, she shared that she was swayed by a friend's recommendation and did not do her own research. As a result, Priscilla was left with visible scars and a distorted appearance.

However, the actress is not letting this setback define her. Instead, she is taking proactive steps to rectify the damage. Priscilla is currently working with a top-notch cosmetic specialist to undo the mistakes of her past surgeries.

In hindsight, Priscilla acknowledges that cosmetic surgery is not something to take lightly. She hopes that her experience serves as a cautionary tale to others, urging them to do their own research and not solely rely on word-of-mouth recommendations.

Priscilla Presley Plastic Surgery: Before And After

Priscilla Presley’s before and after photos are proof of how the star has transformed over the years. In the before photos, Priscilla can be seen with her original facial features, including a more prominent nose and natural wrinkles. But in the after photos, her face appears smoother and more youthful, with a more refined nose and fewer wrinkles.

Before:

After:

Fans React on Twitter to Priscilla Presley’s Plastic Surgery

As news of Priscilla Presley’s botched plastic surgery broke on social media, fans flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts. While some were supportive of the actress and businesswoman’s decision, others expressed disappointment and concern. Here’s what they had to say:

And that is why you don't have plastic surgery! ...😨#PriscillaPresley — Rhonda (@rhonkey) October 29, 2015

Looking at how Priscilla Presley looks now should put anyone off having plastic surgery. Awful #oneshow — Brian Ogden (@BrianOgden1) October 29, 2015

Why do gorgeous women mess up their faces with plastic surgery #priscillapresley #theoneshow #loveyourwrinklesladies — Tricia 😇 (@TriciaRae66) October 29, 2015

Priscilla Presley's mouth! Why do women go for plastic surgery.. Grow old gracefully for goodness sake #LooksLikeAThunderbirdPuppet — Jo Siddall (Fitzpatrick) 💙 (@FlatCapperette) October 29, 2015

Can we talk about the fact that Priscilla Presley is 70 yrs old & she looks like this...Plastic surgery is crazy lmao pic.twitter.com/SGT8ad1R1y — Makayla (@_gothicc) September 14, 2015

Regardless of where fans stand on the issue, one thing is clear — Priscilla Presley’s plastic surgery has sparked a conversation about beauty standards and the pressures women face to conform to them. As the dialogue continues, it’s important to remember that every woman has the right to make her own choices about her body and her appearance.

Priscilla Presley's plastic surgery journey serves as a cautionary tale for anyone considering going under the knife. While it's natural to want to enhance one's physical appearance, the importance of researching and finding a skilled plastic surgeon cannot be overstated. Priscilla's botched cosmetic procedure serves as a stark reminder of the dangers and potential consequences of putting your trust in unqualified hands. As she publicly acknowledged her mistakes and subsequent corrective procedures, we can learn from her experience and prioritize safety when considering plastic surgery.