13 inspirational BLACKPINK quotes

BLACKPINK are influential K-pop idols who are known not just for their talent but also for spreading positive messages. Their inspirational quotes impact their listeners and fans and give them encouragement and motivation. Reading BLACKPINK’s quotes are a great way to start your day.

Jennie's message on individuality, Lisa's belief in dreams, Jisoo's belief in confidence, and Rosé's passion for finding oneself inspire fans to overcome challenges in their day-to-day lives and stay true to themselves. These quotes empower listeners to embrace their unique qualities to push for more. Here are the 13 best BLACKPINK quotes.

13 motivational BLACKPINK quotes

“Never give up on your dreams, no matter how painful or difficult your journey is” - Lisa

Lisa’s message of working hard to achieve one’s dreams is just the push one needs to get the motivation to stay positive and not give up.

“Life is not easy. There are many crossroads… That’s our life.” -Jisoo

Jisoo reflects on how life is hard for everyone and there comes a time when people face extremities. She sheds light on the commonality shared by humanity.

“We live in a world where we have to work hard to get what we want.” - Jisoo

These words by Jisoo are inspiring and also highlight the fact that BLACKPINK themselves also had to do a lot of hard work to reach where they are. Success doesn’t come easy.

“Those who love me will love me. As long as someone loves me, even if only a few, I will be happy.” - Jisoo

Jisoo talks about the importance of being loved by the right people in life. Every human craves love. Even if we have out few close people, sometimes that is enough.

“You say I am good because you are BLINKS. Not everyone thinks like that. The way you look at me and the way the world looks at me can be different.” -Jennie

Jennie highlights the difference in perspective of human beings. She also talks about accepting that not everyone will love you and it is fine that way. Everyone has their own choice and preferences.

“Everyone is a chameleon. Everyone can be all sorts of colors. But at one point you have to choose: This is me, this sounds like me.” -Rosé

Rosé speaks finding one’s true color and knowing what you stand for. In life, people navigate to find their true selves.

“I am not perfect but I am always trying to improve.” - Lisa

Lisa stresses the importance of hard work once more and highlights why one should always try to better oneself and evolve.

“I think it’s important to have confidence in oneself and one's abilities. If you believe in yourself, others will too.” - Lisa

Confidence is the key to showcasing one’s fullest and most beautiful self. Lisa reflects on how gaining confidence helps in boosting abilities and having a positive mindset.

“Enjoy living life to the fullest.” -Lisa

Everyone will be here on earth only once and the moment gone will not come back. Lisa explains why it is important to live to the fullest without any regrets.

“I think everyone is tested with new obstacles every single day. I feel bold when I stand up for my own opinions. Whether it be a small decision or a big one that follows large responsibility.” -Rosé

Rosé speaks up on taking responsibility and accountability. Her quote reflects on the importance of having an opinion and standing your ground.

“I want to be a singer that isn't complacent. I want to be a person who always goes in my own direction without losing my dream” -Rosé

Rosé mentions how it is good to be rebellious sometimes to find your own path. Sometimes it is better to not be complacent and find your identity.

“Joy is not in things. It is in us.” - Jisoo

Jisoo’s quote speaks on the true meaning of happiness and how it cannot be found in material things and success. Joy is an emotion that should come from within us.

“Too much is as bad as too little” - Jennie

Jennie focuses on the negative impact of extremity. Everything in moderation is good. Both too much and too little can be fatal .

More about BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK made their debut in 2016 with BOOMBAYAH and have since set several records for themselves over the years. Not only are the members successful idols, but they are also ambassadors of luxury brands and fashion icons.

On December 6, 2023, YG Entertainment confirmed that they had successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo launched her solo label BLISOO along with the official website and social media accounts. Jennie and Lisa also launched their solo companies ODD ATELIER and LLOUD. Rosé signed with YG Entertainment’s subsidiary The Black Label. Fans congratulated them on their achievements.

Conclusion

BLACKPINK's influence extends globally, reshaping the music industry with their powerful performances and unique style. Their positive messages extend beyond boundaries. The members advocate self-confidence and resilience to inspire millions. Their messages motivate fans to work on themselves and help them through their hard times.

