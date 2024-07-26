5 best blouse designs for trendsetting wedding season ft Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more

Ready to make jaws drop and Insta feeds explode this wedding season? We've got a quick style guide of 5 saree blouse designs that will have you channeling your inner Bollywood goddess.

This list has everything you need to create the trendiest look with your six yards of elegance; it’s got Alia Bhatt's effortless charm, Kiara Advani's chic choices, and a sprinkle of magic from more of your favorite stars. So, get ready to steal the spotlight because being the hottest fashionista at the wedding just got easy.

Alia Bhatt’s ivory and gold embroidered bridal blouse is a must-have in your trousseau

For her quaint wedding ceremony, Alia donned an ivory Sabyasachi organza saree adorned with intricate tilla embroidery. The gossamer drape was paired with a matching half-sleeved blouse with a scoop neckline and plunging back that featured a delicate ribbon-like tie-up. The starlet’s elegant blouse had embroidered gilded motifs of enchanting flowers and butterflies.

Modest and timeless, Alia’s blouse completed her breathtaking bridal saree, but it’s also versatile enough to be worn for other formal and festive occasions. The leading actress repeated her wedding day ensemble at the National Film Awards last year as she collected the award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi. A blouse like Alia’s will forever be treasured.

Kiara Advani’s pink cap-sleeved blouse gives a modern flair to her tissue saree

Kiara wore a dreamy Manish Malhotra tissue silk saree at Anant and Radhika Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations at Jamnagar. Her pastel drape fit perfectly with the spring festivity, but what made her tissue saree stand out was the pink embellished backless blouse with scallop trimmed cap sleeves and a deep, circular neckline.

Adding a touch of luxury to her sheer silk saree, Kiara’s blouse has the right balance of contemporary style and traditional embroidery. And it’s Ambani wedding-approved, so it’s certified to be one of the most a-la-mode blouse designs of the season.

Janhvi Kapoor’s shimmering crystal blue blouse is the peak of ethnic glamor

Janhvi wore a powder blue crystal-encrusted concept saree by Gaurav Gupta for an award function. The sultry star shined like a diamond in her ethereal drape, paired with a cropped sleeveless blouse with a subtle sweetheart neckline, cut-out at the sides, and a glittering strap at the back, completing the sleek design.

Dripping with luminescent beads and sequins, the blouse is a wearable modern-ethnic interpretation of the designer’s signature sculpted and avant-garde aesthetic. If you want to steal everyone’s attention at the wedding, this sparkling blouse will do just that. Wear it like Janhvi with an all-out shimmery number, or transform a simple saree with an iridescent twist.

Ananya Panday’s yellow embroidered blouse is perfect for elevating a solid saree

For the Humanitarian Awards event, Ananya chose a sunny yellow satin saree by Anushka Khanna. It was paired with a fully embroidered square-neck sleeveless blouse adorned with intricate diamond-shaped beadwork that matched the motif of the saree’s embellished gota patti border.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’s ethnic look is ideal for the Haldi ceremony but also an excellent pick for formal daytime functions. An embroidered blouse like Ananya’s can accompany any solid saree of complementing color, adding texture and understated sophistication to the ensemble.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s slitted blue blouse reimagines traditional elegance

Tamannaah gave us a blue-tiful ethnic look with an organza Devnaagri saree adorned with sequins and Dori embroidery. The sheer blue drape is paired with a matching cropped Chanderi with a plunging geometric neckline and slitted elbow-length sleeves that showcase splendid embroidery and cutwork. Finally, its deep square back is finished with a tasseled tie-up.

Regal and modern, the Southern starlet’s blouse is not a basic one. If you’re seeking unique pieces for your ethnic wardrobe, Tamannaah’s pick is right up your alley.

Whether you are building your bridal trousseau or setting goals as the chicest bridesmaid or a guest, now you have these 5 gorgeous blouse designs to take your saree style to the next level. The wedding season has never looked more fabulous!

Which celeb-loved blouse are you stealing for yourself? Comment now to share your favorites.

