Radhika Merchant’s hair accessories game is a fresh take on bridal hairstyles; take cues

It’s been a while since the luxurious Ambani wedding concluded; however, the avid fashion lover in us is still nitpicking the style details from all the looks we have seen. While the Ambani ladies certainly gave us a lot of fodder to chew on, we are still swooning over Radhika Merchant’s impeccable bridal looks.

All of the new bride’s looks were top-notch, but this time around, it’s not her outfit that has all our attention. Her impeccable style, coupled with a keen eye for detail, was seen not just with her outfits but also with her choice of hair accessories.

From the pre-wedding festivities to the grand finale, Radhika's hairstyles were a masterclass in bridal elegance. Her ability to seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary trends made her hairstyles a source of inspiration for brides-to-be. Let's delve into the world of her wedding hairstyles, which Radhika Merchant was a testament to.

Radhika Merchant’s hair accessories styles from wedding festivities that are steal-worthy

For Mausalu ceremony

To kickstart her wedding festivities, the Ambani family hosted a luxurious Mausalu ceremony for Radhika Merchant. The pretty bride-to-be was all decked up in a gorgeous Manish Malhotra gharchola lehenga. Featuring a stunning hot pink with tangerine combination, the lehenga oozed the perfect Gujarati bahu vibes that Ms. Merchant was aiming for.

Advertisement

Adorned in a heavily embellished outfit featuring gota patti, zari, and mirror work, Radhika made a striking impression. Her ensemble was a testament to exquisite craftsmanship while being a perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

However, it was her gorgeous hairstyle that grabbed our attention! The bride-to-be opted for a sleek and polished style that complemented the grandeur of the occasion. A high, tightly pulled-back ponytail was what she started off with, and she further embellished it with accessories that dripped richness.

To add a touch of traditional charm, her voluminous braid incorporated hair jewels borrowed from her mother’s personal collection. These jewels were the same ones that Radhika’s mother wore at her Mausalu ceremony.

The golden accessories, adorned with intricate designs, were the focal point of the hairstyle, adding a regal touch to the ensemble. This carefully curated hairstyle perfectly complemented Radhika Merchant's overall appearance, making her the epitome of bridal beauty.

Advertisement

Radhika Merchant’s mehendi night hairstyle had hints of bohemian vibes

For her mehendi night, Radhika Merchant dazzled in a Tarun Tahiliani banjara and Kutchi mirror-work lehenga. She was nothing less than an epitome of elegance and traditional charm. With tassels and colorful embellishments tying her look together, the fashion lover in us also caught on to the bohemian charm that the bride was hinting at.

Radhika complemented her look with a luxurious multi-layered diamond necklace adorned with emeralds, striking jhumkas earrings, and a collection of enchanting bangles on her wrist. But our attention was grabbed by the off-beat yet traditionally inclined hairstyle that the pretty bride opted for.

Hair stylist Hiral Bhatia styled her luscious tresses into a middle-parted braided hairdo adorned with colorful embellishments, adding a touch of royal elegance to her look. Her hair was braided into a long plait and further accentuated with accessories featuring colorful threads and captivating and exquisite embellishments.

Advertisement

Inspired by Banjara and Kutchi traditions with a dash of bohemian vibes, she adorned her hair with colorful beads, coins, and tassels. Adding a fresh take on bridal hairstyle, Radhika Merchant’s look was a perfect blend of the usual style that consists of modernness and traditional charm. The colorful tassels and thread-adorned hairstyle perfectly captured the essence of the mehendi ceremony, reflecting the joy and festivity of the occasion.

Radhika Merchant opted for fresh lotus in her tresses for the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony

For the solemn Shubh Ashirwad ceremony, Radhika Merchant made sure she was the talk of the town, not only for being the prettiest bride but also for her incredible hand-painted lehenga. She exuded grace and charm as she donned the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga hand-painted by contemporary Indian artist and sculptor Jayasri Burman.

Complementing her vibrant, colorful lehenga, hairstylist Hiral Bhatia made sure he added a refreshing touch to her look. And her hairstyle was undoubtedly a perfect complement to the serene ambiance of the occasion. She chose to wear her hair in an elegant and classic style of low chignon.

Adding a touch of nature and spirituality to the look, Radhika opted for fresh lotus flowers placed amidst the low-hair bun. These lotuses not only accentuated her look but harmonized beautifully with the overall aesthetic of the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony. This understated and simple hairstyle was a great example of how Radhika Merchant made sure her hairstyle as a bride was something bookmark-worthy.

Advertisement

Radhika Merchant's wedding was a grand affair that captured the nation's attention, and her bridal looks were no exception. But as much as we loved her elaborate bridal lehengas, her hairstyles deserve a special spotlight, too. Which of these above-mentioned hair accessories did you like the best? Comment down below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 5 best blouse designs for trendsetting wedding season ft Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more