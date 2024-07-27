Menka Irani's Demise: Farah Khan sees off Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and Suhana as they leave after paying last respect to her late mom; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother Menka Irani passed away on July 26. Irani, who was reportedly suffering from a prolonged illness, was 79. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Rani Mukerji paid their last respects to Farah and Sajid's late mother.

SRK, who shares a close bond with Farah, reached her residence at night with his family to extend condolences to the family.

Farah Khan escorts Shah Rukh Khan and family after her mom's demise

In a video posted on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen coming out of Farah Khan's residence. SRK was guarded by security personnel as he reached his car. Before boarding the vehicle, Shah Rukh gave a flying kiss and waved for a moment.

The clip also shows his wife Gauri Khan stepping out, followed by their daughter, Suhana Khan. We also see SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani leaving the building.

Farah Khan escorted the Khan family as they paid their condolences for her late mother.

Farah Khan's birthday special post for her mom Menka Irani

The shocking news comes after Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother Menka Irani celebrated her 79th birthday on July 12. Farah took to Instagram to share a series of pictures featuring herself and her mom and penned a heartfelt note for her.

In her post, the choreographer-director expressed that she loves her mom while referring to her as the "strongest and bravest" person she has ever seen. She further penned that her mom's sense of humor has been intact after the latter had multiple surgeries.

Menka, who had a brief career in acting, appeared in the 1963 film, Bachpan. The former actress was a sister of renowned child actors, Daisy Irani and Honey Irani.

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan's films

Shah Rukh Khan has worked with Farah Khan in her directorial films like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, and Happy New Year. SRK and Farah also collaborated in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dil To Pagal Hai in which she worked as a choreographer.

