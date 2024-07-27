PIC: Sonakshi Sinha flaunts million-dollar smile as she goes to watch Deadpool and Wolverine with husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for seven long years before they finally became man and wife last month. Even though their fans speculated that they were dating each other, the couple stayed tight-lipped about it till they signed their marriage papers.

But since their wedding, the celebrity couple has been sharing glimpses of all their lovely moments with their admirers. On July 26, Zaheer dropped a visual of his wife as they went for movie night in the city. Check it out!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal head out for movie in Mumbai

After registering their marriage as per civil ceremonies, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been flooding their followers with lovely images of their day-to-day lives. To mark one month of their wedding, the couple went for a dinner date with Aditi Rao Hydari on July 23. A day later, they took their friends Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma for a fun bowling session.

On July 26, the couple decided to spend the evening watching the American superhero film, Deadpool & Wolverine. On Friday, The Notebook actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a visual of his wife flaunting her million-dollar smile inside the movie hall.

The Dabangg actress wore a black sweatshirt with matching pants and sported a pair of eyewear. Sitting on her seat inside the theatre, she posed funnily as her husband turned photographer.

Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s first post after their wedding

Nearly four weeks ago, Sonakshi and Zaheer became man and wife in front of their family members and close friends. While they didn’t speak about their courtship, the couple was quick to share images of their wedding ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, the celebs dropped multiple images from their civil ceremony. In the captions, they revealed that on June 23, seven years ago, they “saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.”

They further penned, “Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”

Take a look:

Later that evening, the celebrity couple invited celebs like Salman Khan to be part of their wedding reception in Mumbai.

