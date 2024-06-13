Get Ready to Glam Up: Flipkart’s Beauty Bonanza Hits Mumbai!

Get ready to glam up, folks! On June 14th, the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai is the place to be. Flipkart is rolling out the red carpet for The Glam Up Fest, and it’s going to be the beauty event of the year. With Mamaearth as the title sponsor and Revlon and Lotus Herbals as co-sponsors, this extravaganza is set to dazzle.

What to Expect

Over 3,500 influencers, 70+ top beauty & grooming brands, and some of Bollywood's brightest stars are all under one roof. Yes, you heard that right! The Glam Up Fest will feature appearances from celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rohit Saraf, and Adah Sharma. It's going to be a star-studded affair you won't want to miss.

Exclusive Showcases and Product Unveilings

But wait, there's more! Be the first to witness exclusive showcases and product unveilings from beauty giants like Mamaearth, Revlon, Wild Stone, and Lotus Herbals. We're talking about deals on 50,000+ beauty and skincare products. From the trendiest shades of lipstick to the newest innovations in skincare, you’ll get the first look. Think of it as your backstage pass to the beauty world’s most coveted products.

Flipkart is also pulling out all the stops with cutting-edge tech to make your shopping experience out of this world. Imagine trying on makeup virtually, watching video demos of products, and using skin analyzers to find the perfect skincare routine—all right at your fingertips. It's shopping made smarter, more interactive, and a whole lot more fun.

App-Exclusive Sale

For the shopaholics, the fun doesn’t end when the event does. From June 14th to June 17th, Flipkart is hosting an app-exclusive sale. It’s your chance to snag the latest beauty must-haves at prices that will make your wallet smile. Time to load up your cart with all those goodies you've been eyeing, maybe even try something new!

Look out for exciting new launches, too. We’re talking about fresh drops from brands like Wild Stone, Reebok, and Secret Temptation for makeup and fragrances, and Himalaya, Biotique, Livon, and Foxtale for grooming. Whether you’re all about that contour, obsessed with the perfect scent, or meticulous about your grooming routine, there’s something new and exciting waiting for you.

In Conclusion

The Glam Up Fest promises to be a star-studded extravaganza. Mark your calendars and join in to discover new trends, and dive into an immersive world of beauty, style and innovation. Stay tuned for more updates, and prepare to be blown away by this one-of-a-kind celebration. It’s time to glam up like never before!

