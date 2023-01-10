Live
Entertainment news LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan trailer, Saba’s wish for Hrithik Roshan, and more
Highlights
Jan 10, 2023 IST
Sussanne Khan's birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan
Sussanne Khan shared an adorable video featuring Hrithik Roshan and shared some fun moments on his birthday.
Jan 10, 2023 IST
Saba Azad's birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan
Saba Azad took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures with Hrithik Roshan and wrote a long note for her BF on his birthday.
Jan 10, 2023 IST
Pathaan Trailer released
Pathaan is indeed one of the most-awaited films of 2023. The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan's trailer was released today and fans have been jumping with joy.
