Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Plan to Name Their Child After THIS Player; Engagement Scheduled for Next Year

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift have been dating since last summer. The couple never misses any opportunity to flaunt their partner at various events. Recently, they attended Patrick Mahomes’ foundation’s charity event where Kelce called the TTPD singer his ‘Significant Other’. They were later seen on a double date with the event hosts, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes.

Swift and Kelce’s Engagement Date

Barstool Sports’ owner Dave Portnoy was on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast recently. He believes that the NFL star will propose to the 14-time Grammy winner within a year. The power couple's PDA is a strong reason behind Portnoy's speculation. Swift and Kelce have shown their never-seen-before side after getting into the relationship.

Taylor Swift is set to resume her Eras Tour on Thursday and is busy preparing for that. Travis Kelce was spotted at the Kentucky Derby and Miami Grand Prix alone. The couple skipped the Met Gala due to their career commitments. Rumors about their breakup were starting to float on the internet but Portnoy has changed the tide.

What will Swift and Kelce Name Their Children?

If Swift gives birth to a son, Portnoy will not be shocked if they name him after Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes. Podcast host, Cooper argued that Swift has more class than that. But Portnoy quipped that Kelce is a meathead and Swfit is into that. He also said that Swift is doing everything she has never done since she started dating Travis Kelce.

Cooper referenced Taylor’s diss track about Kim Kardashian and humorously said that the couple might name their daughter Aimee. When Portnoy claimed that Swift knew her and had seen his videos, Cooper countered that his video portrayed Swift as a crazy liar and Swifties considered him dead.

Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Break Up? Rumors Spark Since Chiefs' TE Attended Kentucky Derby Alon