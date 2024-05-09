‘They Love Horror’: Kate Siegel On Bringing Her Kids To Sets; Says Doing Horror Films Are ‘Ton Of Fun’

They don’t call Kate Siegel a scream queen for nothing!

Horror seems to have a close place in her professional and personal life. The Haunting of The Hill House star shares that her kids love horror films and drew a “ghost face painting” in the bathroom!

Kate Siegel says horror films are a great way to develop bravery in children

The Hush actress loves the fact that her children are into horror movies. In an interview with People’s Magazine, they asked whether she shields her kids from the horror films she shoots so often. Siegel denied it and said that her kids “love horror."

"My 5-year-old has a ghost face doll. We also have a painting my son did of a ghost face in the bathroom," she continued. The actress has two kids and a stepson from her husband, the famous horror film director Mike Flanagan.

She confirmed that her kids don’t watch anything too intense or twisted, but they have been very much into horror since a young age. "It's such a great way for kids to create bravery, and understand that you can keep going even though you're afraid," she added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Siegal loves being a scream queen

The actress is pretty convincing in horror films, maybe because she loves it so much! Siegal says that working on a horror set is always chaotic, which is not the case for dramatic roles.

"In dramas, it seems like you sit around and stare wistfully. But in the work I get to do, I'm running, I'm screaming, I'm watching my boyfriend burn to death in front of me,” she told People. “My face is getting torn off by monkeys. It's a ton of fun being a horror actress," she added.

During her recent appearance on the Grave Conversations talk show, she spoke to host David Dastmalchian about all things death, including how she would like to be buried. "The very existence of death is what makes life meaningful," she commented.

The Oculus actress opens up about the format of the talk show, which involves guests and the host lying inside a casket. "He makes it so easy and his questions are funny and thoughtful. He makes it very comfortable to be in a casket, frankly," she says about Dastmalchian.