Did You Know Rey Mysterio Once Played Surprise Body Double Role in Hollywood Blockbuster?

Rey Mysterio is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. A lot of professional wrestlers are now transitioning into the world of acting with professional wrestlers like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, and more having made their names in Hollywood.

Another WWE superstar had played the role of body double in a blockbuster Hollywood movie. Guess who? It's Rey Mysterio who played the role of body double for Robert Englund (Freddy Kruger) in Freddy vs Jason (2003).

Rey Mysterio is currently competing on WWE's SmackDown brand, and he will face former WWE champion Kofi Kingstone in a qualifying round for the WWE King of the Ring tournament. The final round of King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring will take place on WWE's King and Queen of the Ring premium live event. It will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Former WWE champion and Royal Rumble winner Rey Mysterio lost his WWE United States Championship last year at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 against Logan Paul. Since then, he has been out of any significant storyline other than LWO. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Will Sheamus Face Gunther for the fourth time?

The saga between former WWE champion Sheamus and former IC champion Gunther is one of the best matches and sagas in recent memory; they both recently faced each other in a trilogy match at the latest edition of Monday Night Raw in a qualifying round for King of the Ring tournament.

Advertisement

Gunther has again defeated Sheamus in a five-star classic match. Both stars busted each other with chops, and the whole arena echoed with the sound of their chops. Gunther has three victories on Sheamus now.

Fans are now wondering if Sheamus and Gunther will cross paths again. Sheamus has already commented on his potential fourth match with Gunther.

Sheamus' tweet reads, "There ain't gonna be no quadrilogy, so 3-0 is the final tally. I am done. Some will argue he tapped, he used a weapon, and he had outside interference.. ok! give him bragging rights; I fought fair & with honour. Those who cheat to win are only fooling themselves & the dim-witted."

ALSO READ: WWE Set to Announce Major Event in Saudi Arabia: WrestleMania or Royal Rumble?