The Night Manager First Look: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor look intense; 5 things to know about the show

There has been a lot of excitement about Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer web series The Night Manager, right from the moment it was announced. This web series marks the actors’ debut in the digital space, and it is the official Hindi remake of the British TV series of the same name, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. The Hindi adaptation is directed by Sandeep Modi and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, The Night Manager cast also includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl. Now, the makers of the series have unveiled the first look of The Night Manager, and it has left fans quite intrigued! Makers unveil motion poster of The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur will step into the shoes of Tom Hiddleston, while Anil Kapoor will portray the role originally played by Hugh Laurie. Both actors took to their social media handles to share the motion poster of The Night Manager, which shows Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the foreground, looking intense, while an aeroplane can be seen in the background. Looks like Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s characters in The Night Manager will go against each other in the web series, and while Anil Kapoor plays an arms dealer, Aditya will be seen as a former soldier and a hotel's night manager in the series. Sharing the first look poster of The Night Manager, Aditya Roy Kapur wrote, “Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon - ek hotel ka night manager.” Varun Dhawan commented, “Excited for this one way to go boyzzzzzzss,” while Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Insane,” along with fire emojis. Has the motion poster left you intrigued? Scroll down for 5 exciting details about this web series!

1. Hindi remake of the Golden Globe Award-winning series The Night Manager Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager is undoubtedly, one of the most highly anticipated web series of the year, not just because of the cast, but because the original British series is considered as one of the best espionage series. Directed by Susanne Bier, the TV series stars Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, David Harewood and Elizabeth Debicki. The British series, which was aired on BBC One in 2016, was nominated for 36 awards, and it won eleven, including three Golden Globe Awards. In the series, Tom Hiddleston played the role of Jonathan Pine, the night manager of a hotel in Cairo, and a former British soldier. He is recruited to infiltrate the inner circle of a dangerous arms dealer, played by Hugh Laurie. 2. Aditya Roy Kapur on stepping into Tom Hiddleston’s shoes Speaking about his role in The Night Manager, Aditya Roy Kapur told Bombay Times that Tom Hiddleston has aced the complex role, so it was important for him to find his own way into it. “I love Tom Hiddleston and I love the series as well. It’s a beautifully written show and the part is complex and exciting. It’s a great opportunity for me to be able to sink my teeth into that role. Tom has played the part so well so it was important for me to find my own way into it. When you do something that’s already been done the challenge is to give that part your own direction and identity. Hopefully we have managed to do that here,” he said. Aditya Roy Kapur also spoke about his character Shaan, and was quoted saying by PTI, “My character Shaan is the kind of person who can effortlessly make people believe whatever he wants them to, and that perfectly mirrors what we as actors strive to achieve with our craft.” 3. Anil Kapoor’s character in The Night Manager Anil Kapoor will step into Hugh Laurie’s shoes in The Night Manager. He plays the role of Shailendra Rungta, aka Shelly. Speaking about his character, Anil Kapoor told PTI, “Shelly is a powerful man, a philanthropist and a perfect balance of wit and evil with imperceptible menace just like the story of the show - a perfect blend of entertainment and great storytelling.”

4. Did you know The Night Manager was conceptualized with Hrithik Roshan in the lead? Yes, you read that right! The Night Manager was first conceptualized with Hrithik Roshan in the lead, however, the actor eventually backed off the project due to date issues. The makers then roped in Aditya Roy Kapur for the part, after which they finalized Anil Kapoor to play another key role and got things rolling. 5. The Night Manager episodes The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, will reportedly be a six-episode limited series, and will be shot at several exotic locations. The Night Manager marks Aditya Roy Kapur’s OTT debut, and is created and directed by Sandeep Modi. Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, The Night Manager will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this year.

