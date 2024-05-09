Dustin Poirier's Hilarious Response to Islam Makhachev's Strong Punch on Boxing Machine

Dustin Poirier has recently dropped his hilarious reaction to UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev's recent video, where he hit a powerful shot on a punching machine. Makhachev scored 978 points on the punching machine.

Dustin Poirier has reacted to Islam Makhachev's punch and quoted, "Watching that video of Islam on the punching machine. Pull up."

Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC Lightweight crown this summer against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 2 June 2024, in Newark, New Jersey, United States, at Prudential Center.

Dustin Poirier earned the shot at the championship for the third time after he stopped and knocked out the rising prospect of the UFC lightweight division, Benoit Saint-Denis. Before Dustin, the fight was offered to Arman Tsarukyan, who refused to pick a short-notice fight.

On the other hand, Islam Makhachev is returning to the UFC octagon after a fantastic win against former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski; Makhachev knocked out Alexander at UFC 294 and defended his championship.

Islam Makhachev’s Future Plans After Dustin Poirier

Islam Makhachev has labeled Dustin Poirier as an easy championship fight as he thinks Dustin's ground game is not that good, and no one is unaware of his ground game mastery; he choked Charles Oliveira, who has a record of most submission wins to capture UFC lightweight championship.

While talking to the NY Post, Islam Makhachev hinted at his goal of capturing the second championship on his shoulder.



Islam Makhachev said, “Honestly, I don’t have any exciting fights at lightweight because Dustin Poirier has just 1 fight wins streak. Arman Tsarukyan, I already beat this guy. I don’t have a job in my division. I think they have to give me a chance for the second belt because I already beat everyone.”

This is not the first time Islam Makhachev has teased a fight for a second title; he has expressed his plans to fight for UFC welterweight championship gold against Leon Edwards in the past.

