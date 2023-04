5 PICS of parents-to-be Sana Khan and Mufti Anas

Sana Khan is a former television actress, who participated in several reality shows, did daily soaps, and also starred in several films. However, it was on 8th October 2020 that Sana announced her decision of quitting the industry for serving humanity and surrendered herself completely to the "Creator". Speaking about her personal life, Sana tied the knot with Mufti Anas Sayed on 21 November 2020 in Surat. A few days ago, Sana Khan took to her social media handle and announced her pregnancy. The parents-to-be are all set to welcome their first child in July 2023. Sana and Mufti are on cloud nine and are quite excited to embrace the new phase of parenthood. The couple has an active social media presence and often shares pictures expressing their love for one another. Here are 5 PICS of parents-to-be Sana Khan and Mufti Anas that prove they are a match made in heaven.