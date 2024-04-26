In Photos: Patrick Mahomes’s Wife Brittany Mahomes Flaunts Her Abs as NFL Couple Attends Time 100 Gala

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes had a fantastic time at the Time 100 Gala recently. They both looked absolutely amazing and decided to dress up in formal attire for the occasion. Fans couldn't help but admire Brittany Mahomes, who confidently showed off her well-defined abs.

Latest Photos of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at Time 100

The Time 100 Gala took place in New York City and welcomed celebrities including NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes. Brittany wore a stunning dress that showed off her toned physique and almost-clear abs, as she stood next to her husband Patrick Mahomes.

The NFL WAG wore a crustal crop top worth $375, paired with a satin maxi skirt in black costing $495 from a brand called Sau Lee. Her jewelry went perfectly with her outfit. She went with a diamond bracelet, earrings, and rings by a Kwiat. Apart from her outfit, she had her hair in a loose top bun.

As for her husband Patrick Mahomes, the NFL star went with an all-black outfit which consisted of a black suit without a tie. Mahomes left the top shirt buttons undone, which showed his silver necklaces. Mahomes attended the event to receive the honor as he was named as one of the 100 most influential people in 2024.

Patrick Mahomes mentioned in his TIME interview that he thinks Taylor Swift's fanbase has played a big role in expanding the NFL's global reach, especially in welcoming new fans. "Went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase," Mahoems had said.

During the 2023 season, Taylor Swift was spotted attending multiple Chiefs games, to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Billionaire singer and Mahomes' wife Brittany were spotted together almost all the time, sharing the same VIP suite. In fact, certain outlets reported that Brittany is the new BFF of Taylor Swift.

