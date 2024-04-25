Rekha proves she is timeless beauty with her look in an opulent gold silk saree

Dripping in golden glamor, Bollywood’s original fashion icon, Rekha, graced the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated web series with Netflix, Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar. She looked poised as ever in a golden Kanchivaram organza tissue silk saree paired with a full-sleeve blouse. The saree featured delicate zari embroidery of foil-like leaves in gold and silver.

Rekha’s signature silk saree was styled with an embroidered potli bag with tassels, statement-making jhumkas, and jasmine gajra wrapped snugly around a neat bun.

Rekha in her signature golden saree look

Bollywood fraternity attended the screening decked out in vintage-themed ensembles. But for the queen of opulence, Rekha, the old-world charm of the show is so aligned with her style. She is known for her stunning Kanchivaram sarees.

Her trademark look of bold red lips and kohl-lined eyes is only enhanced by the classic red bindi and bright sindoor adorning her middle-part hair, making Rekha the quintessential Indian woman.

Tissue silk Kanchivaram sarees have become a celebrity favorite

Kanchivaram tissue silk sarees have recently emerged as a favorite among celebrities who have embraced the classic elegance of the loom. The luxurious fabric is rooted in history and heritage. It symbolizes tradition, elegance, and luxury with craftsmanship that goes back hundreds of years.

The fine, translucent weave has an alluring, metallic sheen embroidered with intricate and meaningful motifs of nature and mythology that inspire hope and harmony.

Believed to bring divine blessings, Kanchivaram sarees are worn on auspicious occasions. The enduring beauty of Kanchivaram sarees doesn't succumb to the transient nature of trends. Regarded as an heirloom, these sarees are passed down through generations.

Rekha's choice of tissue silk Kanchivaram saree is a testament to the fact that the actress has always had a pulse on what’s current in fashion and classic in style. She is a trendsetter, a trailblazer who knows how to create impeccable, perennially fashionable personal style.

Dressed perfectly for the event, her golden organza tissue silk Kanchivaram fit seamlessly into the regal spirit of Bhansali’s Heeramandi world. Her gilded elegance took us back to the royal life of the bygone era, yet it’s also a style that is in vogue now and always.

Heeramandi, Bhansali's magnum opus, is an epic musical saga set in the courtesan culture of the 1940s British-ruled India. Expect the grandeur of Bhansali’s meticulous production and a star-studded cast adorned in the best regal Indian fashion of that era that will set the trend for the year.

What do you think of Rekha’s look for the Heermandi premiere? Comment below and share your thoughts with us.

