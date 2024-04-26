Alia Bhatt to Samantha: 7 celebs who repeated outfits and proved it's the need of the hour

Whenever we spot or see a Bollywood celebrity, they always appear in a new outfit. But there are certain Bollywood celebs who are rewriting the rules. When we see these celebs, it is refreshing because they are embracing the idea of repeating the outfit, setting a trend that’s not just eco-friendly but also relatable to common folks like us. And these celebs have not just repeated their outfits but proudly flaunted them.

Let’s take a look at some Bollywood celebs who have confidently repeated their outfits, proving that style doesn't always have to come with a hefty price tag or a new wardrobe every time they step out.

Alia Bhatt’s wedding saree

Alia Bhatt has often expressed her strong belief in sustainability, and she has proven it many times. She made a striking statement when she chose to wear her Sabyasachi wedding saree again while receiving the National Award. Alia’s decision not only showcased her exquisite taste but also highlighted her commitment to sustainable fashion.

By repeating her saree for such a prestigious occasion, she honored the craftsmanship of the outfit and sent a powerful message about cherishing and reusing cherished pieces. Her choice resonated with many, inspiring admiration for both her fashion sense and thoughtful approach.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Sabyasachi suit

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned heads when she appeared in a yellow Sabyasachi suit at Rana Daggubati’s roka ceremony. Interestingly, she had previously worn the same suit at a launch event back in 2018.

Her choice not only proved that fashion isn’t just about style but also about practicality. By reusing her outfit for such significant occasions, the actress made a responsible decision, teaching us that repeating clothes is good for the planet and your wallet too.

Janhvi Kapoor wore mom Sridevi’s saree

Janhvi Kapoor made a poignant fashion statement when she chose to wear her late mother, Sridevi’s saree while going to receive Sridevi’s much-deserved National Award for her fabulous performance in Mom.

Janhvi’s gesture was deeply heartfelt, and she honored her mother’s legacy by wearing her saree on such a significant occasion. With this gesture, the actress captured the essence of love, respect, and legacy, showing that even though her legendary mother is no longer in the world, she lives on in hearts through her films, memories, and belongings.

Sushmita Sen’s Koffee with Karan saree

Sushmita Sen made a remarkable fashion statement when she wore her champagne gold saree to a Diwali party, the same one she wore on Season 1 of Koffee with Karan back in 2005, almost 19 years ago.

This instance not only highlighted her elegance but also proved that she appreciates the sentimental value of her clothes. After almost two decades, Sushmita showed that style knows no expiration date. Her move should inspire us to repeat outfits with grace and poise.

Deepika Padukone repeated her airport pick

Deepika Padukone is known for her chic style, and she’s not afraid to repeat her favorite pieces. Deepika was spotted exiting the airport with her husband, Ranveer Singh, wearing a white shirt layered with a brown sleeveless sweater. Interestingly, just a few days later, she wore the same outfit for the promotions for her film Fighter.

The point here is that Deepika’s approach to fashion is quite practical, and she believes in the repeatability of outfits. Her move has inspired us to make the most of our wardrobes by mixing and matching clothes in new ways.

Sonam Kapoor's mom’s gharchola saree

Sonam Kapoor made a heartfelt fashion statement when she wore her mother’s 35-year-old Gharchola saree in a vibrant red color. With this fashion statement, Sonam simultaneously promoted several things: sustainability, reverence for her family's heritage and Indian craftsmanship, and the bond between generations that she preserved.

She utilized vintage items in her own unique way without compromising her mother’s legacy, which is praiseworthy and inspiring.

Sara Ali Khan’s Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Anarkali

Sara Ali Khan made a stylish yet sustainable choice when she repeated her blue Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Anarkali for an event, the same outfit she wore back in 2020 for Bhaidooj. Sara has often expressed her strong belief in sustainable fashion practices, and she has proven it multiple times.

By re-wearing her outfit for different occasions, Sara has taught us that fashion isn’t just about wearing something new every time but also making conscious choices that reduce waste and promote longevity in our wardrobes. Her decision to repeat her outfit sends a powerful message about embracing and celebrating what we already own, inspiring us all to rethink our approach to fashion.

These Bollywood stars serve as role models for implementing sustainable practices in addition to being trendsetters. They not only lessen their ecological footprint but also make strong statements about fashion being about expression, creativity, and responsible consumption by re-wearing their clothes.

Take a hint from these celebs and give your favorite ensembles a second chance to shine the next time you find yourself looking at your wardrobe, unsure of what to wear. After all, how you wear something says more about your style than what you wear.

