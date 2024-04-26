Caleb Williams Had a SURPRISE Waiting for Him After Getting Drafted by the Chicago Bears

The 2024 NFL draft is underway, and teams have made their picks. As expected, Caleb Williams became the No.1 overall pick. He was picked by the Chicago Bears on a dream night, but the Bears had something else in mind for their latest player.

Williams’ Road to the Chicago Bears

Williams started his college football career with the Oklahoma Sooners and played 7 games for them. He then moved to the USC Trojans to team up with Lincoln Riley again. Under his leadership, the Trojans had a 7-5 record. He was the AP College Football Player of the Year and Heisman Trophy Winner for 2022.

Caleb Williams announced that he will be a part of the 2024 NFL draft. He has continued to stay in the headlines since then. A couple of weeks before the draft, the Bears had made it clear that he would be their pick in the upcoming draft. On the night of April 25, the youngster’s dreams became a reality when the Bears selected him as their first pick.

Bears’ Surprise for Caleb Williams

The 22-year-old gave several interviews following his draft selection. Williams was taken to a dark room by the team. When the room lit up, he had his ex-teammates on the screen while asking Bears to make him too emotional. The conversation started with the athlete's go-to phrase, "Let's go!!" which was reciprocated with "You know what it is!" and "Are you not entertained?".

His teammates have asked him to pick them up whenever he returns and throw a party. Williams acknowledged that it made his day better. He was happy after talking to his friends, who showered him with love and support.

Caleb Williams wants to chase Tom Brady’s legacy, as he revealed in an interview. He is likely to stay with the Chicago Bears for years to come. Will he be able to maintain his form and shine in the NFL as well? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.