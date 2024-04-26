Brian Windhorst Believes THIS Lakers Superstar Will Decline Player Option And Become Free Agent This Summer

As the Los Angeles Lakers strive to stage a remarkable comeback against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference playoffs and save their season, the uncertainty around D'Angelo Russell's engagement with the team casts a shadow over their efforts.

In a recent episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst opines Russell is likely to reject his player option for the incoming season, opting instead for free agency.

Last off-season, Russell cozy up to Angeles, signing a two-year contract worth $36 million. The player option for the year proffers an impressive $18.7 million.

Although Russell's contract is not categorically on the brink of expiration, its structure provides enough wiggle room for the Lakers to wiggle Russell into trade discussions during the season.

When potential trades linking the Lakers to guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray from Atlanta Hawks surged, the murmurs around Russell set he would have been a logical trade back to Atlanta.

Russell indeed showcased a 23-point performance in the second game of the playoffs, with 7 out of 11 from behind the arc. However, most of this display was condensed into the first half as he managed only five points following halftime.

Given the desperation of numerous teams, including the Lakers, for shooting firepower, Russell's decision to probe free agency for a potentially better deal seems perfectly logical.

Playoff Struggles and Future Prospects: D'Angelo Russell's Impact on the Lakers

The Athletic's Jovan Buha reports that the Lakers initially proposed a trade to the Hawks that included Russell., rookie guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a 2029 first-round pick along with other draft compensations, but Atlanta wasn't interested in acquiring Russell.

The Lakers chose to maintain their roster in the belief that they could make a significant push toward the playoffs. This approach seemed successful as the team managed to clinch a playoff spot. triumphed in 12 of the last 15 games of the regular season and overcame the New Orleans Pelicans in the tournament to secure the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

Russell played a crucial role in the Lakers' regular-season triumph. He scored an average of 18.0 points per game and achieved a career-best three-point shooting percentage of 41.5 on an average of 7.2 attempts each match.

Given these impressive statistics, it's likely that Russell will secure a contract worth more than the option of staying with the Lakers for $18.7 million.

Nevertheless, Russell's weakness which has been evident throughout his career re-emerged in the playoffs versus the Nuggets. He showed inconsistent shooting ability, scoring only one out of nine shots from the three-point line in Game 1, and failed to score at all in Game 3.

