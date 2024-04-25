Kajol Devgan has always been admired for her simplistic and spectacular sense of style. The diva constantly serves the most gorgeous and head-turning looks that make our hearts flutter. Keeping up with this reputation, the diva posted a string of pictures of herself in a mesmerizing statement black and gold ethnic ensemble that looked all things femme and flawless. We’re obsessed with her ethnic fashion fabulousness.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at the Do Patti actress’ ethnic ensemble from 2013 to get a better understanding of her trendy, unique, and personal sense of style?

Kajol looked incomparably gorgeous in a black and gold saree:

The Dilwale actress definitely knows how to turn heads with her bold and beautiful fashion statements. This is especially true in terms of her ethnic fashion choices. She proved it again with her statement black and gold 2013 ensemble.

The Lust Stories 2 actress looked gorgeous in a black mesh saree with a drizzle of gold on it, crafted by the creative fashion mavens at Sabyasachi. The intricate embroidery work was in itself, a work of traditional art and allure. This classy outfit was definitely way ahead of its time.

The Salaam Venky actress’ saree also had a gorgeous worked-up and shimmery sequin-laden border. This classy sheer saree also helped the diva flaunt her curves to sheer perfection. She paired this saree with a matching black sleeveless blouse with broad straps and an alluring plunging neckline that beautifully elevated her whole look.

With this one, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress literally showed us how to carry a sheer saree with panache and style. We loved how she managed to prove that the less is more approach works, with this dark outfit. Even the colors glowed against the actresses’ complexion. We are both enchanted and inspired by Kajol Devgan’s black and gold throwback look.

Kajol’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were also on point:

Kajol completed her look with matching gold sandals and the rather well-harmonized appeal of her overall look was simply resplendent. She also added minimalistic but statement gold accessories to her look. This list included gold bangles with matching cocktail rings. She also added a sequin-studded matching embellished clutch that visibly slayed. We loved the choices!

Devgan went with a minimalistic makeup look including a radiant base, subtle eyeshadow, and black eyeliner on fleek. She also added a touch of blush and shimmery highlighter with glossy pink lipstick to complete her magical look. The actress also decided to keep her hair tied into a well-framed and sleek high bun that looked alluring. However, the diva’s beyond-pretty smile was the highlight of the whole look.

So, what did you think about Kajol’s throwback look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

