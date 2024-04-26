Ankita Lokhande channels vintage romance in a summery white floral saree

At the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, many celebrities turned heads in stunning attires. Among them was Ankita Lokhande's white floral saree in all its ethereal whimsy. For those looking for an elegant yet breezy saree to wear this summer, Ankita's floral organza saree is a perfect pick.

The Big Boss17 fame chose a stunning white organza saree with a plunging neck blouse from the House of Neeta Lulla. Sprinkled with embroidered floral appliques in dreamy hues of lavender and apricot, the pop of pastels gave this semi-sheer organza saree a touch of summer romance.

The Pavitra Rishta actress accessorized her look with statement earrings and a matching ring but kept her neck bare, which complemented the delicateness of the organza saree.

Ankita Lokhande in floral saree

Ankita has once again won her fans over with her radiant charm. Whether strutting the red carpet or posting candids on her social media, her infectious smile and vibrant personality captivate everyone. Her style effortlessly blends the elegance of tradition and newness of modernity, as she embodies confidence and grace both on and off the screen. She arrived at the premiere of the historical drama with her husband, Vicky Jain, who looked dapper in an olive green suit. Hand in hand, they posed for the flashes, delivering the camera some serious couple goals. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Ankita Lokhande’s floral organza saree is perfect for balmy summer days

Floral organza sarees are ideal for the warmer season as they blend effortless elegance and cool comfort. Organza sarees, when adorned with delightful floral motifs, exude a refreshing charm. Incredibly light to wear and breathable even in the sweltering summer heat, they are also a practical choice for the season.

Advertisement

The sheer fabric drapes beautifully and looks heavenly in pastel hues. Appropriate for both day and night, the saree can be styled extravagantly or minimally, depending on the occasion.

Ankita Lokhande’s glam makeup

For the Heeramandi premiere, Ankita added glamor to her organza saree with side-swept old Hollywood waves for golden brown tresses. Her expressive eyes were highlighted with winged liner.

Furthermore, bright and fresh like the florals of her saree, the actress’s cheeks were brushed with a generous amount of blush and finished with a glossy rose-pink pout.

The saree, as seen on Ankita, is embellished with whimsical floral embroidery, sequins, and stonework. While the sheer white organza and plunging blouse details give an air of old-school vintage romance, the innovative embellishments and modern color palette give this six-yard piece of elegance a contemporary appeal. It is priced at Rs.52,000!

What do you think of Ankita Lokhande’s summer-perfect floral organza saree? Did she get the look for Heeramandi’s premier right? Comment below and share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Evergreen style icon Rekha is a portrait of elegance in an exquisite gold silk saree at Heeramandi premier