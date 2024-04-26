BLACKPINK’s Jennie & SEVENTEEN’s Woozi shock fans with surprising ‘96 liner interaction

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s unexpected interaction with SEVENTEEN’s Woozi has left the netizens buzzing with excitement. Renowned for their talent, charm, and appeal, both Jennie and Woozi have garnered considerable attention since their debuts, making this interaction a highly anticipated moment for fans.

Jennie’s interaction with Woozi

On April 26, Zico unveiled his collaborative track with Jennie, titled SPOT. Unsurprisingly, fans went wild over both the song and its accompanying music video.

Following the release, various idols chimed in with their thoughts on the track, with Woozi being among them. Given Woozi's infrequent use of Instagram, fans were pleasantly surprised when he shared a snippet of the song, tagged Zico and Jennie, and commented, “This combo is crazy…”

Adding to the excitement, Jennie reposted Woozi’s Instagram story with her own caption, expressing anticipation for SEVENTEEN’s upcoming comeback and mentioning the title track, Maestro, from their forthcoming album.

The exchange between the two '96-liners sent fans into a frenzy, sparking speculation about their relationship and how they came to know each other. Fans were particularly intrigued by Woozi's previous instance of playing Jennie's song during a live broadcast.

This interaction adds to the list of SEVENTEEN x BLACKPINK moments in 2024, with Mingyu previously seen engaging with Jisoo and Lisa separately at different designer events.

More about Jennie and Woozi

Kim Jennie is a South Korean pop vocalist and a member of the girl group BLACKPINK. Before joining YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2010, Jennie pursued her studies in New Zealand.

She made her debut with BLACKPINK in 2016. On November 12, 2018, Jennie embarked on her solo career with the release of the song SOLO. In 2021, Jennie took an active role in a photoshoot for Vogue Korea’s March issue. This marked her first involvement in a photoshoot beyond being in front of the camera, serving as her debut as a fashion editor.

On December 24, 2023, it was announced that she had launched her own agency named OA (ODD ATELIER). While her group activities with BLACKPINK continue to be managed by YG Entertainment, her solo endeavors are overseen by OA.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji Hoon, professionally known as Woozi, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and producer under Pledis Entertainment. Born in Busan, South Korea, he is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN, serving as the leader of the vocal team and part of the sub-unit leaders. He is proficient in guitar, drums, clarinet, and piano.

In January 2019, Woozi was officially recognized as a full member of the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA).

