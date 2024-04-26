Know BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s boyfriends and dating history: EXO’s Kai, rumor with BTS' V and more

Curious to know who all are BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s boyfriends? BLACKPINK has solidified its position as one of the biggest girl groups globally, captivating fans worldwide with its members: Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé. Among them, Jennie stands out as one of the most popular idols in contemporary times, often dubbed the IT girl for her undeniable charisma and talent. So who all are Jennie’s boyfriends? Read on to know below!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s boyfriends and dating history

EXO’s Kai in 2018

On January 1, 2019, SM Entertainment, EXO's agency, confirmed that Kai and BLACKPINK;s Jennie are dating, stating, "Kai and Jennie have become fond of each other." Earlier that day, Dispatch reported on the relationship, sharing photos of the pair enjoying a late-night date in November. The duo became one of the most beloved couples hailing from two popular groups. Fans tried to find hints about their connection from before.

Later, according to an exclusive report by SBS funE on January 25, 2019, EXO's Kai and BLACKPINK's Jennie broke up. The couple, who made headlines as a "top idol couple" after confirming their relationship on January 1, decided to part ways after just one month of dating. The report stated that Kai and Jennie have chosen to maintain their original senior-junior relationship. Both artists were reportedly focused on their work and made this decision with their respective groups and fans in mind.

On the same day, SM Entertainment confirmed that Kai and Jennie have indeed recently ended their relationship. The agency did not provide details regarding the timing or reasons for their breakup. Their relationship had garnered significant attention, making them one of the most beloved and talked-about couples in the industry, often referred to as an IT couple.

Harry Styles in 2019

In early 2019, dating rumors between Jennie and Harry Styles surfaced after he followed her on Instagram and attended a BLACKPINK concert. Given Harry Styles' reputation for being relatively inactive on Instagram, fans took notice when he liked a set of Jennie's photos. As the former One Direction member is known for his interest in fashion, it's understandable why he appreciated Jennie's photo set. However, despite the initial speculation, the rumors didn't lead to anything significant.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon in 2021

K-pop group BIGBANG's leader, G-Dragon, and BLACKPINK;s Jennie first crossed paths during her training days when she appeared in one of his music videos. Both being under the same management company, YG Entertainment, they collaborated on music projects together.

In February 2021, Dispatch reported that Jennie and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon had been in a relationship for a year. They had previously collaborated on G-Dragon's 2013 song BLACK. According to the media outlet, G-Dragon had a personal parking lot and private elevator at his penthouse, which Jennie used to visit him discreetly, often after her BLACKPINK schedule.

According to the outlet YG Entertainment was reportedly aware of their relationship, and both Jennie's and G-Dragon's managers facilitated her visits to his house. The outlet also observed Jennie leaving G-Dragon's house on January 31, 2021, the day of BLACKPINK’s online concert, The Show, with G-Dragon's car also spotted at the concert venue. In response, YG Entertainment released a statement saying they cannot confirm anything about our artists’ personal lives. They asked fans for their understanding regarding the situation.

Teddy Park in 2017

In 2017, rumors circulated that Jennie was dating producer Teddy Park of 1TYM, known for his work on BLACKPINK songs like Boombayah, As If It’s Your Last, Playing With Fire, and Whistle. YG Entertainment swiftly addressed the rumors, stating that they were unaware of any relationship between Teddy and Jennie. They asserted that the dating rumors were unfounded and vowed to take legal action against baseless speculation.

BTS’ V- 2023-2024

The shipping between BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' V, two prominent figures from major K-pop groups, has been a subject of interest among fans. In 2022, 2023, and 2024, rumors escalated into sightings. In May 2022, V was spotted on Jeju Island driving a car with someone resembling Jennie. At the time, Jennie was rumored to be dating G-Dragon from BIGBANG. However, after a year of speculation, G-Dragon unfollowed her on Instagram, sparking further intrigue.

Among the various fan-made images circulating online, some blurry photos added to the speculation. YG Entertainment, Jennie's agency, responded by stating, "We have nothing to say regarding this matter," leaving fans eager for further clarification.

Now fast forward to 2023, Jennie and V were spotted together once more, this time in Paris, in a video shared by French photographer Amar Taoualit. Both artists were reportedly in France at the time for separate engagements, with V serving as a brand ambassador for Céline and Jennie attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to promote The Idol. But the confirmation didn’t come from either agency. Jennie did post a picture of herself with the same outfit she was spotted in.

On December 5, 2023, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that V, along with his BTS bandmates Jungkook, Jimin, and RM, would be enlisting for mandatory military service. Meanwhile, YG Entertainment revealed on the same day that all four members of BLACKPINK had renewed their contracts.

Approximately a day later, Korean news outlet JTBC reported that V and Jennie had ended their relationship. Music industry sources confirmed to Yonhap News Agency that V and Jennie had recently parted ways, with the breakup occurring ahead of V's enlistment. However, neither of their agencies commented on the news.

Above listed are Jennie’s boyfriends. Some are rumored and some confirmed. But regardless BLACKPINK’s Jennie remains as one of the most beloved and sought after idols who continues to make her name in the industry and now recently launched her very own label ODD ATELIER.

