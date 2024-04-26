C9 Entertainment has recently announced plans to debut a brand-new boy group The last group that they debuted was EPEX back in 2021. Furthermore, the company has also put out a piece of additional news about the upcoming group which K-pop fans must look out for!

On April 25, 2024, a South Korean news outlet reported that C9 Entertainment will be debuting a brand new boy group in the industry. The news has spread like wildfire, causing immense discussions within the community. The company has officially announced that it will be launching the group in the second half of 2025. Furthermore, along with the K-pop industry, the new group is also intended to focus on the Japanese market.

The entertainment company has officially informed MBC Entertainment News that by the second half of 2025, they will formally launch the much-anticipated K-pop group. Additionally, They have also been cast in an upcoming drama which will be airing at prime time on TBS.

The radio, TV, and cable broadcasting network is based in Japan. The boy group will reach the Japanese audience which is the company's move to finally take a step in the international market. However, information about the members has not been made available yet, details will be soon released later.

About C9 Entertainment and its roster

C9 Entertainment, founded by Kim Dae Soon in 2012 is a record label and an entertainment agency that is the house of many talents. The five-member group CIX was formed by the company in 2019. The members of the group include BX, Seunghun, Bae Jin Young, Yonghee, and Hyunsuk. The agency also formed the girl group cignature in 2020 and it is composed of Chaesol, Jeewon, Seline, Chloe, Belle, Semi, and Dohee. The latest group debuted by the company is EPEX in 2021 which includes Wish, Keum, Mu, A-Min, Baekseung, Ayden, Yewang, and Jeff.

However, the company first started off as a one-man agency, Wealive, for singer Younha. Later they merged with the hip-hop label Alive and C9 Entertainment was born. Additionally, singer Lee Seok Hoon is also signed under the company. Are you excited about the new group debuting next year?

