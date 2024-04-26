Bollywood's beloved fashion queen, Kiara Advani, is back with another look that deserves a standing ovation. From comfy airport chic to glamorous red-carpet showstoppers, this style icon slays every outfit, and her latest fashion masterpiece is proof of the same. She wore a denim-on-denim ensemble that made our hearts flutter.

So, why don’t we have a closer and more detailed look at the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress’ airport ensemble to better understand Kiara Advani’s effortlessly stylish style game?

Kiara Advani’s denim-on-denim airport look was just amazing:

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress is a fashion genius and she knows exactly how to style every statement. This is especially true when it comes to her airport ensembles. She recently wore a super cool denim-on-denim airport ensemble that left us gushing and gasping.

This classy travel-friendly look featured a sleeveless white crop top with a deep neckline which was layered with a sleeveless and faded buttoned denim vest. The fit of the vest accentuated the diva's curves.

This was further paired with high-waisted light-blue denim jeans featuring a wide-legged silhouette that looked all things cool. The buttons at the waist also looked great. Even the pockets on both sides made the jeans a super convenient choice for traveling.

Kiara also completed her airport look with Hermes mint green patent leather Oran flat slides. These iconic sandals, made in Italy, featured the iconic H shape, and come with a price tag of approximately Rs. 63,352. They also gave the diva’s airport outfit a well-thought-out appeal.

Kiara Advani’s hairstyle, makeup look, and accessories were flawless:

For accessories, Kiara kept things minimalistic and added a pendant with white embellishments and dark-tinted sunglasses with a silver frame for that harmonious touch. She also added a stylish electric blue tote bag which gave her outfit an opulent twist. This statement accessory showed us how to embrace vibrant colors. And we loved her simple yet spectacular choices.

Advani also paired her OOTD with a natural-looking base and just a touch of blush. Further, the nourishing lip gloss gave her lips a touch of sheen. But it was her natural beauty that caught all of our attention.

While keeping things comfortable and cool, she also went with a loose slick-back tied hairstyle with a middle parting. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle allowed her beautiful face to be visible.

Kiara Advani never compromises on style, sass, and comfort when it comes to creating her fashionable look, and this is exactly what sets the actress apart. We’re obsessed with her style.

So, why did you think of Kiara Advani’s airport look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

