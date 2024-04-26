Will Taylor Swift Include TTPD in Her Ongoing Eras Tour? Here’s What Fans Believe

Taylor Swift might add The Tortured Poets Department to her upcoming leg of the Eras Tour. When Swift’s new album was released on Friday, April 19, it broke records and reached the top of the charts in the first week itself.

The set of songs is alleged to have been dedicated to the pop icon’s British ex, Joe Alwyn, with whom the musician had been in a relationship for six years. Fans have suggested that the tracks also have references to Matty Healy.

Ever since the release of TTPD, Swift has been dropping YouTube shorts on the songs of the new album. However, in the most recent video released by the Anti-Hero singer, the Swifties noticed that rehearsals differed from her Eras Tour performances. Soon, the audience figured out that TTPD might be included in the upcoming Eras Tours.

ALSO READ: Matty Healy Reacts To Taylor Swift’s ‘Diss Track’ About Him On The Tortured Poets Department; Details inside

Fan theories over Taylor Swift’s TTPD being included in Eras Tour

After Taylor Swift released a short video on YouTube, fans excitedly claimed that the Midnights artist would include The Tortured Poets Department album in her Eras Tour. One of the fans, taking to the X, shared, "TTPD is getting a spot on The Eras Tour in its rookie year, but Debut is still out there fighting for its life.” Another one of the users shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “This stuff may be a new set, not part of the regular eras. What’s your dream #TTPD setlist?”

A fan noticed a white microphone used in Swift's rehearsals, which had not been used in any of the Eras Tours until now, so they wrote, “Taylor has been teasing TTPD on the Eras Tour since the beginning of the tour; she hasn't used the white microphone on the tour until now.”

Meanwhile, a fan shared a thread of clues on the social media account, hinting at the theories coming true. They first pointed at the shoes Swift wore in the rehearsal video. The fan claimed they were the same shoes that the musician wore in the music video for Fortnight.

Next, the singer used the same bed frame as in the song with Post Malone in the YouTube shorts. Going forward, Swiftie shared, “The dancers are wearing top hats and have canes that have never been worn before.”

Is TTPD joining the Eras Tour setlist?



a thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/74oQbazAFj — ashley 🫶 (@the13manuscript) April 26, 2024

‼️Taylor has been teasing TTPD on The Eras Tour since the begging of the tour, she hasn't used the white microphone on the tour until now 👀#TaylorSwift #TSTTPD #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/GIe3RQeNj7 — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) April 25, 2024

Taylor Swift’s album breaks Spotify records

Within just a few days of Taylor Swift’s TTPD release, the album broke records on Spotify by hitting 1 billion streams in just a week. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the music streaming platform shared, "On April 22, 2024, Taylor Swift's THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single week. The album has surpassed 1 Billion streams since release.”

Swift broke her own record on Spotify, as the most streaming album’s record was earlier held by singer’s Midnights album.

ALSO READ: Inside Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift's Short-Lived Friendship Until 2016