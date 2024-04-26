Kaiju No. 8 Announces New Manga Spin-Off; Everything We Know So Far

While the anime adaptation of Kaiju No. 8 continues to make waves across the internet, the makers have dropped an all-new update for the series that no one was expecting. As suggested by the title, the Kaiju No. 8 manga spin-off is gearing up to be out very soon. Here is all you need to know about the spin-off and what the announcement suggests about the new venture.

Kaiju No. 8 Spin-off: Official Announcement

After the announcement of B-Side, fans were not expecting another spin-off story to be in the works. The news comes from Manga Mogura RE's Twitter, now X, page, confirming that Kaiju No. 8 Relax by Watanabe Kizuku will be making its way to the magazines very soon.

As suggested by the title of the manga itself, this story will take a break from all the gore action that we see in the original series. And thus, it will take up smaller stories from the leisure time of the characters. So far, the manga series has three spin-offs with Kaiju No. 8: Exclusive on The Third Division Kaiju No. 8: B-Side, and Kaiju No. 8 Relax. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kaiju No. 8 Relax Release Details

As reported by Comicbook, the new spin-off story will begin serializing chapters from June 4, 2024. The chapters will come out in the Weekly Shonen Jump. Other release details, including the international dates, will be added to this section as they are revealed.

Advertisement

The original Kaiju No. 8 manga and anime tell the story of Kafka Hibino, who has always dreamt of joining the Japan Defense Force, working to fight the Kaiju attacks in their world. However, multiple times during the process of selection, he fails to get past the tests. And thus, begins the journey of an underdog who gets another shot at joining this defense force.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

ALSO READ: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Complete Release Schedule; Streaming Details & More