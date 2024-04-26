15 best Govinda dialogues that celebrate his versatility

Govinda’s dialogues are always full of energetic gags that always make us laugh in almost all his films. He's indeed a legend, and for decades, Govinda's been a crowd-pleaser, mixing hilarious dance moves, laugh-out-loud jokes, and even heartwarming moments.

From classics like Coolie No. 1 to unforgettable dance routines, Govinda's unique style left a mark. His catchy lines and iconic moves are legendary, making him a household name for millions. Govinda's a true Bollywood treasure, someone who'll always hold a special place in our hearts.

15 best Govinda dialogues that will just hit the right spot

Tum kya apne aap ko Mughal-e-Azam, hum log ko Anarkali samajhta hai be ... kitna nacha raha hai?

Movie - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Do you think you are a royal king and we are slaves ... how much are you making us dance?

Pyar hum dono ne kiya ... magar tadapna sirf mere naseeb mein aaya

Movie - Naseeb

We both fell in love ... but the suffering only came in my destiny

Duniya mein gareeb pehda hona koi jurm nahi, koi paap nahi ... magar gareeb marna sabse bada jurm hai, sabse bada paap hai

Movie - Swarg

Being born poor in this world is not a crime, not a sin ... but to die poor is the biggest crime, the biggest sin

Love marriage mein aadmi khud apni marzi se kuaye ke andhar jaata hai ... arranged marriage mein aadmi ka pura khandaan usko kuaye ke andhar dhakel deta hai ... lekin jaata toh kuaye mein hi hai

Movie - Partner

In a love marriage, a man goes into the well at his own wish ... in an arranged marriage, the man's full family throws him into the well ... but no matter what, the man goes into the well

Mohabaat ka dard bada jaan leva hota hai

Movie - Naseeb

The pain of love can take one's life

Paal le koi rog nadan zindagi ke vaaste ... sirf sehat ke sahare zindagi katti nahi

Movie - Naseeb

Build some bad habits for this silly life ... life cannot be completed only with good health

Bahut kuch paane ke chakkar mein kabhi kabhi insaan sab kuch kho beheta hai

Movie - Andolan

In trying to achieve a lot, human sometimes loses everything

Aurat ek khoobsurat phool ki tarah hoti hai ... jiski khushboo ko sirf mehsoos kiya ja sakta hai ... magar usse kuchla ya masla nahi ja sakta

Movie - Hero No.1

A woman is like a beautiful flower ... whose fragrance can only be felt ... but it can't be destroyed or smashed

Zindagi mein agar kisi ne mere liye dua ki ho ... toh woh bhi tujhe lag jaye

Movie - Marte Dum Tak

In life, if anyone has prayed for me ... then that prayer also may come to you

Bhagwan toh hamesha bhagwan hi rehta hai ... uski har haal mein puja ki jati hai ... chahe woh apne bhakt ko sukh de yah dukh

Movie - Swarg

God always remains God ... he is worshiped no matter what ... whether he gives his devotees happiness or sadness

Yeh India hai India ... yahan par aurat deewar se toh gir sakti hai ... magar apne mayaan se nahi

Movie - Naseeb

This is India ... here a woman can fall from a wall ... but she cannot fall from her limits

Duniya mera ghar hai, bus stand mera adda hai, jab mann kare aa jana, Raju mera naam hai ... aur pyar se log mujhe bulate hain ... coolie no. 1

Movie - Coolie No.1

The world is my house, the bus stand is my joint, come whenever you want, my name is Raju ... and with love people call me ... coolie no. 1

Jab maine apne dil mein rehne waalon ke jaane ka afsoos nahin kiya ... toh ghar se jaane waalon ki parvah kya karoonga

Movie - Naseeb

When I don't repent for people living in my heart leaving ... then why will I care for people leaving the house

Mohabbat ko samajhna hai agar toh dariya mein kuda kar ... kyun ki kinare pe ukhudu bahetne se andaaz-e-toofan nahi hota

Movie - Naseeb

If you want to understand love, then get in the ocean ... because you cannot get the sense of the storm by sitting on the shore

Maine kabhi tumhare jism se nahin ... tumhari aatma se pyar kiya

Movie - Naseeb

I have never loved your body ... I have loved your soul

To sum up, Govinda's dialogue timing in movies shows how incredibly talented and loved he is. He's acted in all sorts of movies, from funny ones to serious ones, and people connect with him because of his charm and the characters he plays.

Govinda's like a role model for other actors and entertainers because he's stayed true to himself and brought smiles to so many faces. His legacy is something that'll stick around and be treasured for a long, long time.

