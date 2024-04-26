Lee Min Ho’s movies and shows adequately showcase the actor’s immense versatility and talent. From a boy in love to a feared assassin, he can transform into any character presented to him.

He molds himself to different roles as required, without fail, and delivers every single time. No wonder he is one of the most popular and celebrated actors of our time. Without further ado, let's delve into some of the best movies and shows he has been part of.

8 Best Lee Min Ho movies and shows that should be on your watchlist

1. Boys Over Flowers

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Ku Hye Sun, Kim Hyun Joong

Director: Jeon Ki Sang

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2009

The story of the show follows a high-school girl from a working-class family who enrolls in an elite school. However, she gets entangled in the lives of the four wealthiest boys in the school and situations soon start to get complicated. Moreover, she also starts to develop feelings for one of them from the group causing emotional turmoil. Even years later, Lee Min Ho is particularly known for this classic for his commendable performance.

2. City Hunter

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Min Young, Lee Joon Hyuk

Director: Jin Hyuk

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2011

From romantic chocolate boy roles to an action hero, Lee Min Ho made drastic change and blew fans away with his versatility. Based on a manga turned anime, the story follows a man who is looking for vengeance from the people who are responsible for killing his father and everyone in his father’s unit. Trained by his father’s best friend, he sets out on a hunt to find the culprits.

3. The Heirs

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ji Won

Director: Kang Shin Hyo

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2013

Apart from Lee Min Ho, the cast list is filled with big names from the industry which makes the show even more exciting. The story of the K-drama follows a school where the students are from uber-rich families. From power struggles to emotional instances, the show will take you on a rollercoaster ride of twists and turns.

4. The Legend of the Blue Sea

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Min Ho

Director: Jin Hyuk

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

In this fantasy K-drama, the story is inspired by the folklore tales from Korea’s Joseon era where a fisherman catches a mermaid but later releases it. However, the K-drama has a slight twist to the plot and a con artist catches the mermaid instead and they start to develop a romantic relationship. However, the show is beyond just a love story and touches on many themes.

5. The King: Eternal Monarch

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan

Director: Baek Sang Hoon, Yoo Je Won

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

Produced by Studio Dragons, this K-drama became one of the highest-rated during the time of its release. The story takes us to a fantasy land that opens two parallel worlds and showcases Emperor Lee Gon of the Kingdom of Corea on one end. With beautiful imagery and a stellar cast, the K-drama truly will transport you to another world. Moreover, Lee Min Ho stands out and it is one of the most popular roles that he is known for.

6. Pachinko

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, Jin Ha

Director: Kogonada, Justin Chon

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

Set in Japanese-occupied Korea, the story follows a family of four generations from 1915 to 1989. The lead character Sunja, leaves her home country and settles in Osaka, Japan. It showcases the rich history and culture of Korea which helps the audience understand the people. Moreover, the show has received critical acclaim for its phenomenal storytelling and beautiful cinematography.

7. Gangnam Blues

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Kim Rae Won, Jung Jin Young

Director: Yoo Ha

Runtime: Approximately 135 minutes

Release Year: 2015

Set in the 1970s with the backdrop of the real estate development which was happening in the Gangnam region of South Korea, the story follows the friendship of two childhood friends. As they try to build their career against the persisting political turmoil and terrorism, they get entangled in complex and confusing situations. This is one of the major roles that Lee Min Ho has done in the entirety of his career.

8. Bounty Hunters

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Wallace Chung, Tiffany Tang, Karena Ng

Director: Shin Tae Ra

Runtime: Approximately 106 minutes

Release Year: 2016

It's no secret that Lee Min Ho has a massive following in China, and this Chinese production is just one of the many projects he's been involved in. The thrilling plot revolves around Interpol officers who find themselves wrongly accused of terrorist attacks. Determined to clear their names, they set off on an adventure while evading a relentless group of bounty hunters hot on their trail across different countries.

Advertisement

After watching the above-listed Lee Min Ho’s movies and shows, you are guaranteed to turn into his biggest fan. However, the actor is also preparing to appear on a few new projects, such as Ask the Stars, a new K-drama to be released in 2025. Additionally, he is also cast in the upcoming movie Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, starring alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.