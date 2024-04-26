There’s just something about Suhana Khan’s fashion that is Gen Z-coded and carefree. This formula for her outfits and looks always results in noteworthy fashion statements. Needless to say, her ensembles also inspire fans and followers. This was clearly visible in her recent airport look. We stan her comfortably cool choices for the airport.

Suhana Khan’s cool and stylish airport look:

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter always knows exactly how to make heads turn with her fashionably fabulous picks. The diva kept things minimalistic and comfortable in an all-white ensemble with a touch of monochromatic magic for her airport look, thanks to her accessory choices. This classy outfit featured a full-sleeved white crop top with a zip.

The slightly oversized silhouette was a great addition as well. This was paired with matching ankle-length joggers with a wide-legged silhouette that kept things comfortable and cool. She also wrapped up her airport outfit with white sneakers which was, of course, the perfectly travel-friendly choice. The Archies actress exuded Gen-Z vibes with her minimalistic monochromatic, don’t you agree? We are definitely taking notes to create the most travel-friendly look.

Suhana Khan’s hairstyle, makeup, and accessories were on fleek:

In terms of accessories, Suhana Khan kept things very minimalistic for her airport-ready look. She just added a dark blue baseball hat from Miu Miu, that added to her overall laid-back and comfortable appeal.

But, that’s not all, Khan also added the black Bottega Veneta Andiamo medium leather tote bag to elevate her airport look. This classy and convenient bag has a rather retro shape, created by using the iconic label's signature intrecciato technique. These statement-worthy bags are specially made in Italy and come with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 4,24,800.

Even the diva’s makeup and hairstyle looked great. She left her dark locks open, styled into a naturally wavy look that allowed her hair to cascade freely down her back and shoulders. Meanwhile, she went for a natural subtle look with a radiant base, a touch of blush, and some nourishing lip gloss. This look helped the diva flaunt her natural beauty.

So, what did you think of Suhana Khan’s ensemble? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

