4 Janhvi Kapoor-approved retro hairstyles that you can recreate at home this summer

Leading ladies of the fifties and sixties often sported the half-up, half-down hairstyle. Actresses like Madhubala, Nutan, and Waheeda Rehman popularized variations of this hairstyle, making it a symbol of quintessential Bollywood glamor.

The style still endures, as we see the ultimate Gen Z icon, Janhvi Kapoor, embracing this retro hairstyle. Janhvi adds her own personal touch to these half-ups, giving them a modern flair.

The four variations featured here are super easy to recreate, and an ideal match for all the cute summer looks you have been waiting to wear.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor-inspired retro half-up hairstyles

1. Side-swept retro romance

In her desi coquette era, here Janhvi is seen in a white floral saree with a blouse that has an oversized bow at the back. The look exudes an essence of retro romance, and it’s complemented with the side-parted half-up.

Her hair falls down her back with a natural texture, ending with a soft upward flip. It's neither too sleek nor done up in elaborate waves, except for the shorter layers in the front that frame her face in loose waves. The side-swept hair has an effortless air of old-school glam. Her hairdo here is by Argentinian celebrity hairstylist Marce Pedrozo.

2. Beach waves with flowers

For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding, Janhvi’s middle-parted half-up hairdo was pinned in the back with pink and orange flowers that matched her outfit.

In India, it is a custom to adorn hair with fresh flowers. The way it’s done here honors the tradition, yet the voluminous beachy waves look like a hint of modernity. A perfect balance of tradition and trend, this half-up is a must for summer weddings.

3. Defined Bollywood waves

Pretty as a picture in her shimmery pink tissue saree, Janhvi shows us another half-do here. Her hairstylist, Hiral Bhatia, gave her a sleek middle part with soft, defined waves cascading her back. She added a crescent-shaped white gajra woven neatly at the back. This elegant rendition of half-up is clean and classic, glamorous yet prim. Ideal for formal looks, it’s giving princess energy!

4. The low-maintenance half-up

Twinning hairstyles with her sister Khushi at a festive family affair, Janhvi’s half-up hairdo here is all about embracing her natural beauty.

Parted in the middle, her hair does not look overpolished with products. Ever so softly tousled, her carefree tresses are loosely tied at the back, showing off her radiant visage. We love this for modest events or when you want a toned-down look that exudes a sense of understated beauty and free-spirited charm.

Each of these half-up, half-down hairstyles is uncomplicated and easy to replicate at home. These Janhvi Kapoor-approved hairstyles are perfect for your breezy summer looks, whether you’re looking for retro hairdos that inspire vintage glam or everyday hairstyles that look great with less effort.

Which one of these retro-style half-up hairdos would you love to recreate? Comment below and share your thoughts with us.

