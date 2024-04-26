King Charles’ Funeral Plans Are Under Review As Royal Sources Claim The King’s Health Is ‘Very Unwell’

Trigger Warning: The article contains a mention of death.

The British Royal family is going through a tough time as King Charles is diagnosed with cancer. While the royals have assured the public that the King’s treatments are working for him, sources have claimed that the head of state is “very unwell.” According to an insider of the royal family, the palace is updating the plans for the King’s funeral, titled Operation Menai Bridge.

Since February, after the announcement of King’s cancer diagnosis, the palace has been on a state of alert and prepared for the worst-case scenarios. Earlier, the royal expert revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales were terrified of taking over the new roles amidst King Charles’ ongoing treatments.

What did the aide of the royal family say about King Charles’ health?

Tom Sykes, the editor of Daily Beast, recently claimed that he spoke to a few friends of King Charles, and mostly the word was that the monarch was not keeping well. Sykes, on Thursday, reported, "Speaking to friends of the King in recent weeks about his health, the most common response is... 'It's not good.'"

A friend of the King shared that the monarch “is determined to beat it, and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell—more than they are letting on.” The editor also shared that the palace is currently prioritizing upgrading Operation Menai Bridge while other duties are being worked out on the back end.

What is Operation Menai Bridge?

Operation Menai Bridge is the code name given to King Charles’ funeral planning. Similar to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, Operation London Bridge, the King will have a 10-day funeral following his death. The planning for the former Prince of Wales’ post-death rituals began soon after the Queen breathed her last in 2022.

Addressing the plans of Operation Menai Bridge, Simon Morgan, the former Royal Protection Officer, said, “Even the King said in his acceptance that he will take this role for as long as life allows him to. He is 73 years of age; it’s got to be in the back of your mind, and from the police, we’ve got to start planning again for the future.”

In February, Buckingham Palace released a statement informing the public about King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. While the type or severity of cancer is not revealed, palace sources claimed at the time that he was positive about the situation and would be working from behind the scenes.

Prince William is next in line to the throne, while Princess Kate will be the Queen Consort.

