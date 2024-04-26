Reply 1988’s Ahn Jae Hong shares photos from his vacation in India

Reply 1988 actor Ahn Jae Hong recently visited India and shared beautiful images of his trip on Instagram. Ahn Jae Hong is a famous South Korean actor who was recently seen in the short drama series Chicken Nuggets alongside Ryu Seung Ryong and Kim You Jung.

Ahn Jae Hong’s holiday in India

During his visit to the nation Ahn Jae Hong shared two beautiful photos showcasing India’s mesmerizing beauty through his eyes. In the first photo, he captured the luscious greens of the southern part of India and captioned it simply ‘South India’.

Furthermore, in the following image that Ahn Jae Hong shared, we can see a mother and son standing hand in hand looking towards the huge sea. He again kept the caption minimal and just wrote ‘Mother and son in the Arabian sea’. Ahn Jae Hong’s Indian fans got very excited and started showing their love for him and filled his comments section with comments like ‘Welcome to India oppa’, Welcome to India sir, have a great time here’, and ‘So pretty’ among others.

More about Ahn Jae Hong

Ahn Jae Hong, born on March 31, 1986, is a South Korean actor renowned for his versatile performances in both film and television. His career began in 2009, and he quickly gained recognition for his roles in various acclaimed projects. Raised in U-dong, Haeundae District, Busan, he developed a passion for cinema from a young age, eventually pursuing studies in film at Konkuk University's Department of Film Studies. During college, he engaged in theater and filmmaking, honing his craft through stage performances and short films.

Ahn Jae Hong's breakthrough came with his role in the sports comedy film The King of Jokgu in 2013, followed by notable performances in Reply 1988, Fight for My Way, and Be Melodramatic. His contributions to stage productions and films like Microhabitat and Leaves of Grass further solidified his reputation as a versatile actor.

Ahn Jae Hong's commitment to his craft extends beyond acting, as evidenced by his involvement in various projects, including the reality show Youth Over Flowers. Additionally, he has received recognition for his contributions to the arts, being selected as the third Next Actor of the 9th Muju Sangol Film Festival in 2021. On December 1, 2021, he signed a contract with Management MMM, marking a new chapter in his career journey.

