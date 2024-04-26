Report: Former New York Giants Star Korey Cunningham Passes Away Just at the Age of 28; Details Inside

Korey Cunningham, the ex-lineman from the New York Giants recently died at the age of 28 at his home. The news was confirmed by his former team who took to X to share the sad news with the fans. Here's everything you need to know about Korey Cunningham's death.

Details in Korey Cunningham's Demise

On April 25, somewhere around 3:30 PM, the medical responders and police arrived at Korey Cunningham's house in New Jersey, following a report that said he was found unconscious. The police authorities were first to each who later notified the medical examiner who took the body to the local hospital.

According to The Clifton Police Department, as reported by People, the cause of death remains under investigation. However, the authorities have confirmed that the former Giants player's death wasn't caused by any foul play.

Post the rumors of Korey Cunningham's death, the Giants confirmed the news via a statement through X. "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham. He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey's family, friends and teammates." Giants wrote.

Cunningham's former teammates also posted about his death on their accounts, sharing their condolences with the family. "Today is a sad day but I'll always remember the good times and the laughs. Everyone who knew Korey Cunnigham was better for it. The world lost a great soul," Justin Pugh wrote on X.

Korey Cunningham was drafted in 2018 as the NFL's seventh-round Draft pick by the Cardinals and played there for one year before joining the New England Patriots in 2019. He stayed with the Patriots till 2020 before joining the Giants in 2021 and stayed there in 2022.