Dominik Mysterio Injury Report: What Kind of Injury Did Dirty Dom Sustain?

Recently, two significant members of The Judgement got injured in just one month. The first WWE women's heavyweight champion, Rhea Ripley, announced her injury on Monday Night Raw and was forced to leave and relinquish her WWE women's heavyweight championship.

Now Dirty Dom is also sidelined with a legitimate injury. He was seen with a sling in his right arm. Dominik was booked to face team Andrade and Ricochet on last week's Monday Night Raw with JD McDongh. Later, Santos Escobar replaced him and faced Andrade and Ricochet after he appeared injured on Monday Night Raw.

A recent report by WOR suggests an update on Dominik Mysterio's arm injury and what kind of treatment he needs.

WOR suggests, "Dominik Mysterio also had an elbow injury. It apparently happened in a 4/15 match with Andrade and was described to us as a freak accident. He will be undergoing Tommy John surgery on his elbow, which for a baseball pitcher means at least nine months out. Since he doesn't have to throw pitches hard, his recovery time would probably be a little shorter. As of right now, the plan would be to keep him as a television character while recovering. He was off the European tour and had his arm in a sling at Raw."

Rhea Ripley Injury Update

Mami of Dominik Mysterio Rhea Ripley sustained a shoulder injury on Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 40. Rhea Ripley was injured when former WWE women's champion Liv Morgan attacked Mami backstage and slammed Rhea on the door.

According to reports, Rhea Ripley will not need surgery like Dominik Mysterio and will recover with standard treatment. She is expected to return to WWE near Summer Slam 2024 or later near Clash at the Castle 2024.

Besides Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, Jimmy Uso is also sidelined with a legitimate injury. His injury was the main reason Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga were kicked out of The Bloodline on SmackDown after WrestleMania 40.

