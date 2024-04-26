‘I Don’t Want Him on My Roster’: NBA Analyst Slams D’Angelo Russell for Quitting on Lakers Huddle

The third straight loss for the Los Angeles Lakers did not come easy as the point guard D’Angello Russell’s body language got a fiery criticism online.

In the game against the Denver Nuggets, a short clip showed Russell sitting on the bench alone and unbothered, having some sort of snacks and looking into his phone while the rest of the squad was around Darvin Ham.

Jay Williams, the former Chicago Bulls and current basketball analyst, was totally disappointed with Russell’s body language. On ESPN’s Get Up, he did not hold his emotions on bashing the NBA All-Star for looking off in the team's interest.



Williams said,”For him to be checked out in the game that way, I don't want him on my roster. I don't want him on my team. I want everybody pulling in the same direction and when things get hard, if you're not willing to lean in more, I can't have you be a part of what I'm trying to build."

Additionally, Russell remained scoreless against the Nuggets despite sparing 24 minutes on the court. He had three rebounds and two assists to his name. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The Nuggets performance was on the higher side as four of the squad were able to cross double digit points mark. Despite having a 10 point deficit in the first quarter, the Nuggets got hold of the LeBron led Lakers in the second and third quarter.

However, it was the Lakers who showed some positivity in the final quarter but were unable to avoid the loss.

Also Read: ‘We Know What It Takes to Win’: Confident LeBron James on Dealing With Pressure After 0–3 Deficit Against Nuggets

Rumors Say D’Angelo Russell Will Reject Player Option

According to recent rumors, D'Angelo Russell is reportedly leaning towards opting out of his current contract with the Los Angeles Lakers to enter free agency. The speculation regarding his future with the team has gained traction, with ESPN's Brian Windhorst expressing confidence in the likelihood of Russell declining his player option for the upcoming season.

Russell, who inked a two-year, $36 million deal with the Lakers last year, is said to be contemplating a move that could see him becoming a free agent.

Despite not technically having an expiring contract, the structure of his deal appears to have prompted the Lakers to consider using him as a potential trade asset during the season.

This potential move comes against the backdrop of Russell's integral role in the Lakers' performance during the regular season, wherein he notably contributed to the team's success. However, his playoff performance, especially against the Denver Nuggets, has seemingly brought his limitations to the fore.

Despite showcasing occasional flashes of brilliance, the guard's inconsistency has raised concerns, potentially setting the stage for a significant decision about his future in the NBA. With various teams, including the Lakers, reportedly seeking shooting support, it seems plausible that Russell would be keen on exploring free agency to secure a more lucrative deal that reflects his on-court contributions and potential.

Also Read: Strahinja Jokic Feud: Victim Yet to Make Formal Complaint as Nikola Jokic’s Brother Remains Unpunished by NBA