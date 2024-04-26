HYBE faces backlash for scheduling BTS' RM and NewJeans' album releases on same day amid ongoing feud

The anticipation for the return of two big names, BTS' leader RM and the K-pop girl group NewJeans has been up in the air again as both are to drop their newest offerings on May 24.

Just as the feud between ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin and parent label HYBE was heating up, the latter's announcement that it would drop RM's solo album on the same day as NewJeans has fueled netizens already fuming over the internal feud.

Netizens slam HYBE for overlapping NewJeans and BTS’ RM’s releases

On April 25, NewJeans' CEO Min Hee Jin explained the current dispute between ADOR and their parent company, HYBE, at an emergency press conference, citing issues like control over NewJeans and claims of plagiarism.

However, HYBE made a statement that they would not stand in the way of NewJeans' comeback activities. On that same day, they announced the release of BTS member RM’s second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

According to some netizens’ claims, HYBE is taking advantage of this situation, which might perhaps disadvantage both NewJeans and RM as people concerned about both artists' comebacks ranted about it, aside from excitement.

The scheduling of May 24 for the releases of albums by RM and NewJeans has brought mixed emotions from fans. On the one hand, the tension between HYBE and ADOR is escalating, but on the other hand, there are clamors of excitement as new music is about to be released by both artists.

More details about NewJeans and RM’s impending comebacks

NewJeans is set to return this summer with the release of their Bubble Gum video on April 27, followed by the song How Sweet on May 24. They will also debut in Japan with their first all-Japanese singles, Supernatural and Right Now.

Meanwhile, RM, aka Kim Namjoon from BTS, is also scheduled to release his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24. The album consists of 11 tracks and is a reflection on the universal feelings of being an outsider. The same day will see two K-pop music sensations comeback, and music fans will be in for an exciting day.

