The most recent news in the K-pop industry that has left fans confused and asking questions is the departure of not one or two but six artists from AOMG, the entertainment agency based in South Korea.

Founded by Jay Park in 2013, AOMG has established itself as one of the world's most esteemed and leading K-hip-hop companies, housing more than 19 artists over the years. However, the company is currently in a crisis, which has led to many changes, including changes in management.

AOMG's beginning and history

To understand the history of the record label, we have to go back to 2003 when Jay Park was part of the Seattle-based B-Boying group Art of Movement. A decade later, the artist founded AOGM, aka Above Ordinary Music Group, and the first artist he signed under it was his bandmate, Cha Cha Malone. Subsequently, Jun Gun, a South Korean producer, and GRAY, a singer-producer, joined the roster.

Initially, the founder himself, Jay Park, served as the CEO of the label alongside fellow hip-hop artist Simon Dominic. However, in 2018, Simon stepped down as CEO, and DJ Pumpkin shared the chair with Jay Park instead.

An extensive list of musicians joined the company over the years, such as Lee Hi, Devita, Hoody, Code Kunst, Punchnello, Elo, Loco, Ugly Duck, DJ Wegun, Hoody, Woo Won Jae, Sogumm, Goosebumps, YUGYEOM, Meenoi, and more. However, in 2021, a pivotal change to the administration took place when Jay Park stepped down from his position as the CEO. The decision shocked fans and the K-pop community, as he has led the company since 2014.

Artists who left AOMG

However, the most recent developments are what have left everyone surprised. DJ Pumpkin stepped down from the role of CEO as of March 2024 and left everyone surprised by the sudden decision. It has been speculated that the former CEO took the step after the signing of Meenoi and the controversies that followed.

Yoo Deok Gon, the current CEO of H1GHER Music, will fulfill the role of AOMG’s CEO. Following the sudden shift, a wave of changes followed, which the fans termed ‘the end of an era.’

On March 28, 2024, AOMG announced that GRAY, Woo Won Jae, Lee Hi, and GooseBumps would be parting ways with the company. Since the contract of the four artists was nearing expiration, they did not wish to renew it with the record label. GRAY had been part of the company ever since it was founded. After 13 years, he decided to depart from the hip-hop label. It is safe to say that he was one of the essential and crucial artists of the company who had a huge hand in making it successful.

Woo Won Jae also saw prominent success in his time on the label. The rapper garnered immense popularity during this time with his album We Are, which he released under the label. He was under AOMG for a total of 7 years. Lee Hi also found a home in AOMG and released music that achieved commercial success. Goosebumps had also been part of the label for many years but finally parted ways in 2024. More recently, Simon Dominic, the former CEO of the company, also left the label. On April 25, 2024, Code Kunst also announced that he would not renew his contract with AOMG.

The artists who left have left a major void in the company, as they were among the core talents that kept hip-hop and R&B flourishing in the country. However, for unknown reasons, the partnership has ended. Nevertheless, AOMG continues to house some of the most renowned artists, which keeps the genre intact in the country.