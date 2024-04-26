7 chic ways on how to style your oversized shirt that you can pull off from celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone

In the fashion world, trends come and go at a rapid pace, but some trends manage to endure and leave a lasting impression. One such trend has gained momentum recently is oversized shirts. Oversized outfits are comfort and style rolled into one, becoming a wardrobe staple for many, offering versatility as well. Bollywood often serves as a catalyst for promoting fashion trends, and this trend, too, is being embraced by Bollywood actresses, creating a laid-back yet chic look that’s capturing the attention of the fashion world. If you are wondering how to style these shirts, here are seven celebrities at your service.

Layering oversized shirt

Pairing oversized shirts with jeans is where the magic begins. Whether it's classic blue denim or trendy pair of white pants like Rashmika, the combination of an oversized shirt and jeans create a classic look that's both casual and stylish. You pair a denim shirt with breezy white pants but if you want to give a twist try layering a denim oversized shirt over a top for a fashion forward outfit. Pair this look with your favorite jeans/ pants and white sneakers for a casual yet stylish vibe.

Oversized shirt with corset

If you want to create a bold and edgy look with white oversized shirt, take a cue from Deepika Padukone. The crisp white oversized shirt will serve as a neutral base, allowing the corset to stand out and creating a striking contrast. A striking and uniquely layered effect will be created by the corset's rigid form contrasting the shirt’s loose fit. You can pair it with baggy jeans for enough comfort. Wear it with sneakers and a crossbody bag for a laid-back style during the day. Switch the sneakers for heels and add statement jewelry for a glamourous touch to make the ensemble more appropriate for a night out.

Oversized shirt with blue denims

An oversized shirt and denim jeans are a classic combination that will never go out style. Pairing an oversized shirt like Athiya Shetty with basic blue denim jeans creates a laid-back and effortlessly chic look. Summers call for lightweight and comfortable clothing, and oversized shirts fit the bill perfectly. While the blue denim jeans will provide a versatile foundation. This classic outfit is perfect for any occasion whether you're running errands, grabbing lunch with friends, or heading out for a casual day of exploring. You can pair this look with sneakers or sandals.

Oversized shirt with cargo pants

Oversized shirts and cargo pants is an ensemble that can easily work for summers. Take a cue from Tamannaah Bhatia and turn heads. The oversized shirt contrasts nicely with the silhouette of cargo pants. The oversized shirt provides a relaxed and breezy fit while cargo pants offer practicality with multiple pockets. For daytime look, pair this look with sneakers or a hobo bag. You can also add ankle boots and add a statement belt or accessories.

Crisp white oversized shirt with denim jeans

A crisp white cotton shirt paired with denim like Alia is a classic combination that has never gone out of style and never will. It is versatile, timeless, and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion and for cool summer. Whether you opt for a casual look or a polished one, this combination of a white shirt and denim is sure to work well. Plus, you can always accessorise to add your own personal flair to the outfit.

Striped oversized shirt with mom jeans

If you want a playful, relaxed look and want to look put together, take inspiration from Anushka Sharma’s style. The contrast between vertical stripes of the oversized shirt and the silhouette of mom jeans which is high-waisted and relaxed will create a classic appeal. This outfit can be very versatile and can be dressed in different ways. You can pair the look with sneakers and a tote bag. It is a go to choice for those days when you want to look put-together without putting in too much effort. Simply throw on a shirt, tuck it loosely into the jeans, and you are ready to go.

Oversized shirt with denim shorts

Pairing an oversized shirt with denim shorts and bodysuit like Suhana can be a winning combination. This outfit can be practical for everyday wear. You can layer the bodysuit under an oversized shirt. You choose a bodysuit in complementary color or pattern to peek through the oversized shirt, adding flair to look.

You can pair the look with ripped denim shorts or washed denim shorts and this look is sure to turn heads. This outfit can be easily adapted to suit different summer activities. Whether you are heading to the beach, running errands or meeting friends for brunch. You can adjust your accessories and footwear accordingly to match the occasion.

