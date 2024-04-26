BTS member V expressed his support and admiration for his bandmate and leader, RM, as RM prepares for the release of his upcoming solo album. Currently, V and RM, along with other BTS members, are completing their mandatory military service. Jin and J-Hope are expected to complete their military service later this year, while the remaining members are set to return in 2025.

V cheering for RM’s upcoming album

V recently took to his Instagram account to express his enthusiasm for RM's upcoming album titled Right Place, Wrong Person, with a brief yet heartfelt message.

He wrote, ‘Wow! Why are you so cool?’ This gesture from V has delighted fans, who are touched by his display of affection towards RM. Additionally, V shared a photo of RM, further showcasing his support and encouragement. Fans have speculated that the photo is from one of their advertising shoots in 2022, where V likely captured the picture of RM.

More about RM

Kim Nam Joon, also known as RM (formerly known as Rap Monster before changing his stage name in 2017), is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer born in Ilsan, South Korea. He serves as the main rapper, songwriter, and leader of the South Korean boy band BTS, managed by BIGHIT MUSIC.

Prior to his debut with BTS, RM was active as an underground rapper under the name Runch Randa. He released several tracks and collaborated with fellow underground rapper Zico. In 2015, RM released his first solo mixtape, RM. Over time, he has collaborated with artists such as Wale, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, and Primary. RM, along with other BTS members, was honored with the Hwagwan of Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea for their contribution to Korean Culture and Literature globally.

In July 2021, RM and BTS members were appointed Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture by President Moon Jae In to aid in leading the global agenda for future generations, including sustainable growth, and enhancing South Korea's diplomatic efforts and global standing. Recently, he was appointed honorary ambassador for the defense ministry's war-remains excavation agency.

